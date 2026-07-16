Neusoft Selected in KPMG Chinese Rehabilitation and Elderly Care 50 List

SHENYANG, China, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, KPMG Chinese Rehabilitation and Elderly Care 50 List Release and Awards Ceremony was held in Shanghai, China. Neusoft Corporation (SSE:600718) was successfully included in the list, recognized for its end-to-end layout and proven, large-scale implementation across smart elderly care, long-term care, integrated medical-elderly services, home-based care, and urban-level elderly care service platforms.

At the event, Neusoft shared its cutting-edge practices in building urban-level smart elderly care service platforms. The company emphasized, "Elderly care is not only about supporting the elderly, but also closely tied to people's well-being, industrial transformation, and long-term social development. Neusoft's goal is to leverage digital technologies, platform capabilities, and ecosystem collaboration to build a new infrastructure for urban elderly care, and truly make elderly care services accessible, precise, and sustainable."

Neusoft's differentiated strengths in this sector rely on its 30-year deep-rooted expertise in China's healthcare insurance field. To date, Neusoft has participated in the construction of healthcare insurance platforms across 25 provinces, developed core business systems for 13 provinces, and delivered more than 30 long-term care insurance information technology projects in cities in China. Its business covers over 400,000 designated medical and pharmaceutical institutions under the national healthcare insurance scheme, and serves more than 8,000 long-term care and elderly nursing organizations. In the home-based care segment, Neusoft has built China's largest "Internet + Home Care Service" platform, which includes 224 types of medical service items. By integrating healthcare insurance settlement, long-term care insurance payment, and home care services, the platform covers the full capital and service flow of the elderly care. Neusoft has integrated its proven healthcare insurance payment systems, long-term care insurance assessment tools, and offline care network systems to create a dedicated "operating system" for urban elderly care, laying a solid foundation for the sector.

Neusoft's smart elderly care platforms are being rapidly deployed across China. By now, the platforms have been officially launched and put into operation in more than 10 cities, with over 20 cities under signed cooperation agreements. Moving forward, Neusoft will continue to deepen the operation and service capabilities of the platforms, drive decision-making with data, and empower elderly care services with artificial intelligence. The company is committed to enabling more senior citizens to enjoy a reassuring, convenient, and warm new smart elderly care experience.

For more information about Neusoft, please visit www.neusoft.com.

SOURCE Neusoft Corporation