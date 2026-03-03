ZYRTEC® Joins PGA TOUR as the First Official Allergy Relief Sponsor

"Seasonal allergies affect millions, and golf is where those symptoms can show up the hardest—hours of exposure to grass and pollen can challenge even the best players," said Jenn Lovell, Commercial Head, US Allergy, Kenvue. "As golf season collides with allergy season, ZYRTEC® is proud to partner with the PGA TOUR to offer relief to the 85% of players impacted by allergies—while also helping a growing community of golf fans fully enjoy the sport they love."

As part of the four-year agreement, ZYRTEC® is also teaming up with two-time PGA TOUR champion Akshay Bhatia and rookie Neal Shipley as Player Ambassadors. Throughout the season, both golfers will be featured in digital and social content highlighting how reliable fast**-acting, long-lasting relief with ZYRTEC® helps them perform at their best.

"Throughout my career, it seems my intense allergy symptoms tend to hit during the hardest and most important weeks of my year," said professional golfer and ZYRTEC® Ambassador Akshay Bhatia. "That's why I've relied on ZYRTEC® to manage my allergy symptoms for years, to ensure that even at the tournaments with the highest allergens, I'm not letting them affect how I show up on the course."

"As a golfer and a competitor, my goal is to eliminate distractions so I can stay locked in on every shot," said professional golfer and ZYRTEC® Ambassador Neal Shipley. "When allergy symptoms like itchy, watery eyes hit, it becomes tougher to maintain that focus. ZYRTEC® helps keep my allergies in check so I can stay clear-headed and perform at my best."

How ZYRTEC® is Supporting Golf Fans

ZYRTEC® will engage consumers through onsite experiences at five tournaments in high-allergen regions. Fans can unwind at The Relief Zone, take on the Pollen PuttPutt, and pick up exclusive ZYRTEC® swag—all while learning how the brand delivers 24-hour indoor and outdoor allergy relief for the entire family***.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – Orlando, FL (March 2026)

THE PLAYERS Championship – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL (March 2026)

RBC Heritage – Hilton Head Island, SC (April 2026)

Truist Championship – Charlotte, NC (May 2026)

TOUR Championship – Atlanta, GA (August 2026)

"We are pleased to welcome ZYRTEC® into our marketing partner family as the Official Allergy Relief Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions," said Dan Glod, Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships of PGA TOUR. "With our fans in mind, we're thrilled to now provide relief to our on-site tournament patrons as the golf calendar shifts to the spring and allergy season kicks into high gear."

To further support allergy sufferers nationwide, ZYRTEC® is premiering digital content showcasing how doctor recommended relief empowers people to fully embrace spring—whether that's hitting the golf course, enjoying outdoor adventures, or saying yes to every invitation and spontaneous moment.

*ZYRTEC® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

** Starts working at hour one.

***Ages 2+

