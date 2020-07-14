Nevada DOT Doubles Investment in Aurigo Masterworks

Nevada Department of Transportation will deploy Aurigo Masterworks across six departments in place of homegrown systems. These departments include Right of Way, Administrative Services, Multimodal Transit Planning, Agreement Services, Roadway Design and Equipment Maintenance. This expansion accelerates Nevada's investment in a modern, cloud-based solution that will provide greater visibility, reduce risk, and accelerate the delivery of their transportation program.

Masterworks was first adopted by Nevada DOT to leverage estimating, document management, funding, project management and scheduling for all statewide construction and maintenance projects. The expanded scope will deliver a single source solution in a cross-functional organization, allowing Nevada DOT departments to collaborate even more closely, share key data, and provide robust and in-depth business intelligence to further track their capital program from the planning stage, through design and construction, to operations and maintenance.

"During the Masterworks implementation it became apparent that other groups within our organization would benefit from the power and scale it offered," said David Wooldridge, Chief IT Manager at Nevada DOT. "By being able to leverage the full range of capabilities offered by the Masterworks suite, communication and teamwork across the DOT will accelerate, improving our ability to meet the infrastructure needs of Nevada residents, on-time and on-budget."

Nevada DOT's additional investment in Aurigo Masterworks will alleviate the agency's reliance on legacy systems to manage project and funding data. The digital upgrade will efficiently synchronize these systems that previously resided in multiple databases that were not integrated and managed by disparate teams. With an integrated, cloud-based solution to manage the entire construction project life cycle, the agency can greatly speed up reporting and offer much-needed, and timely visibility into project progress and management by key stakeholders.

"We are pleased with how quickly Nevada DOT has realized the practical value of our Masterworks solution, especially during the challenges COVID-19 has presented," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO of Aurigo Software. "We look forward to our go-live date later this year, and to expanding our relationship with the DOT over the years to come. Nevada will benefit from a true cross-functional and cross-organizational system to support new infrastructure planning, development and maintenance."

The first phase of the Masterworks implementation will be going live in the Fall of 2020 with close to 700 internal users and approximately 100 external users. In addition, there are plans to leverage the Masterworks API for system integration to other external systems and data sources to offer complete visibility, accountability and seamless flow of data utilized by different divisions. Aurigo is among the most trusted names in capital program software for departments of transportation across the country, with multiple DOTs such as Massachusetts, Iowa, Utah, and Montana already partnering successfully with the firm.

About Aurigo

Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain, and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently. We cater to large, medium, and small agencies with three unique product lines, Aurigo Masterworks Ultimate, Aurigo Masterworks Professional, and Aurigo Essentials. Aurigo Essentials Cloud Software is designed for small and mid-size cities. More about Aurigo at www.aurigo.com

Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automates the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application and is investing extensively to harness Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aurigo helps over 150 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada and India.

Aurigo Essentials Cloud is an all-in-one construction project management software solution, built on the same powerful Aurigo Masterworks platform. Aurigo Essentials is catered to, needs of Small and Mid-sized Government agencies, to help them automate their capital planning and construction lifecycle processes at a very affordable price. Visit www.aurigo.com/essentials for more information.

SOURCE Aurigo Software Technologies

Related Links

http://www.aurigo.com

