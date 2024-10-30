Nevada Joins All-Star List of States Now Selling Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer

The Silver State Welcomes the Most Crushable Light Beer in America

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real American Beer , co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is now officially available in the state of Nevada, making it the 16th state to carry the fastest-growing light beer in the country. Launched under five months ago, Real American Beer is already ranking in the top 10 best-selling 12-packs in its category in the U.S.

The rapid rise of Real American Beer can be attributed to its brand power and broad consumer appeal. With Hulk Hogan at the helm—an icon of American pride—combined with a commitment to quality, Real American Beer strikes a chord with fans of light beer and those who embrace American values.

Real American Beer is a premium American-style light lager, made with 100% North American ingredients. At 4.2% ABV, it's crisp, clean, and undeniably crushable. Its rich golden hue comes from its malt, while perfectly balanced hops create a refreshing flavor that's easy to drink and hard to forget.

"Nevada is all about excitement and entertainment, and there's no better place to bring the energy of Real American Beer. Whether you're on the Strip or at a local bar, this beer is made for bringing people together," said Hulk Hogan." I've spent my career uniting fans, and now I get to do it with the most crushable beer around."

Real American Beer is already available at top Nevada retailers such as Total Wine & More and Terrible's Casino, with distribution through Breakthru Beverage Group, as well as in several bars and restaurants on and off the Las Vegas Strip. The brand has plans to expand to even more major retailers across the state in the coming months.

"We're approached by new alcohol brands all the time, but what stood out about Real American Beer was Hulk Hogan's personal involvement and commitment to the brand," said Deacon Nauslar, Vice President of Sales Beer Division, Breakthru Beverage Group - Nevada. "His passion for the brand and its values, paired with an easy-drinking beer, made us confident this is going to be a huge success in Nevada."

An extensive and growing lineup of Real American Beer merchandise and apparel is also now available for purchase globally from its online store.

For more information on Real American Beer, including the full list of launch events and where to buy, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.

About Real American Beer:

Co-founded by the legendary Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer is on a mission to bring people together, one beer at a time. With only 110 calories and 4g of carbs, it delivers a crisp, clean, and undeniably crushable experience. Quickly rising as America's new favorite light beer, Real American Beer is easy to drink but hard to forget. Join the movement at therealamerican.com and follow us @therealamericanbeer.

