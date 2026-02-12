Nevada Ranks as the Riskiest State To Celebrate Valentine's Day in 2026, Study Finds

Expert offers tips to help consumers avoid Valentine's Day scams

SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada is the riskiest U.S. state to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2026, according to a new study from PasswordManager.com, a dedicated resource for password security and internet safety, analyzing scam reports from the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Sentinel Network.

The study examined scam activity across four categories that tend to spike around Valentine's Day: romance scams, travel scams, online shopping scams, and business imposter scams. Together, these categories reflect how Americans typically spend, travel, and connect around the holiday.

Around Valentine's Day, scams often mirror how people celebrate, including romance scams that begin on dating apps, fake weekend getaway offers, and fraud tied to dinner reservations or show tickets.

In addition to Nevada ranking as the riskiest state overall, Arizona, Florida, Oregon, and Alaska also ranked among the states with the highest combined scam risk heading into Valentine's Day.

"People can spot romance, travel, and gift scams by paying attention to common red flags," says PasswordManager.com's cybersecurity expert, Gunnar Kallstrom. "Scammers often create a false sense of urgency, whether it's a 'last-chance' dinner reservation or a match who claims to need emergency funds. Anything that pressures you to act fast should make you pause."

To view the full report, visit: https://www.passwordmanager.com/the-riskiest-states-to-celebrate-valentines-day-in-2026/

