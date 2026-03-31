Never Miss a Notification from Illinois American Water

Update contact information today to help ensure receipt of emergency and general service alerts

BELLEVILLE, Ill., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois American Water urges customers to update their contact information through its online customer portal, MyWater, in order to receive emergency alerts as well as non-urgent work taking place in their communities, including water main replacements, flushing or other planned maintenance.

"Illinois American Water is dedicated to providing safe, clean and reliable drinking water and wastewater services to the communities we serve," said Brian Eisenloeffel, Vice-President, Operations, Illinois American Water. "In case of an emergency or scheduled maintenance, such as system upgrades or flushing, it's important for customers to keep their contact information and notification preferences current. This helps ensure they receive timely alerts about any service disruptions."

Below are the ways customers can stay informed:

Update contact information. You can choose to receive notifications via phone, text, or email (standard text, data, and phone rates may apply). Follow these three easy steps to keep your information and preferences up to date: Log onto MyWater at amwater.com/mywater. Click the 'Edit Info' button. Under Alert Settings, click the 'Change' button.

You can choose to receive notifications via phone, text, or email (standard text, data, and phone rates may apply). Follow these three easy steps to keep your information and preferences up to date: View active alerts. Check the status of impacts to your service by clicking the 'Alerts' icon at the top right of the website homepage.

Check the status of impacts to your service by clicking the 'Alerts' icon at the top right of the website homepage. Register for MyWater. If you are a new customer or have not yet created a MyWater account, you can register for one today with your account number. Visit amwater.com/mywater and click on 'Sign Up for MyWater.' Fill out the registration form and submit it. Look for a registration confirmation email from MyWater and click on the link provided. If you do not see the registration email, please check your spam/junk folder.

If you are a new customer or have not yet created a MyWater account, you can register for one today with your account number.

As a reminder, customers facing financial hardship may be eligible for one or more assistance programs offered by Illinois American Water:

Income-Based Discount Program: Illinois American Water has partnered with Dollar Energy to offer eligible residential customers a monthly discount on their water and/or wastewater bills. New income guidelines effective July 1, 2025. To apply, visit DollarEnergy.org or call 888-282-6816.

Illinois American Water has partnered with Dollar Energy to offer eligible residential customers a monthly discount on their water and/or wastewater bills. New income guidelines effective July 1, 2025. To apply, visit DollarEnergy.org or call 888-282-6816. H2O Help to Others Program: The H2O Help to Others Program is administered by Illinois Salvation Army agencies in Illinois American Water's service area and provides supplemental funding, up to $100 annually, to residential customers who would otherwise have trouble paying their water and/or wastewater bill.

The H2O Help to Others Program is administered by Illinois Salvation Army agencies in Illinois American Water's service area and provides supplemental funding, up to $100 annually, to residential customers who would otherwise have trouble paying their water and/or wastewater bill. Payment Arrangements: Both residential and commercial/industrial customers can enroll in a payment plan to pay the balance of a bill over time.

Both residential and commercial/industrial customers can enroll in a payment plan to pay the balance of a bill over time. Budget Billing: Budget Billing provides a fixed monthly payment over a period of 12 months based on the residential customer's anticipated annual billing.

Find more information on the company's website at www.illinoisamwater.com/customerassistance or contact 800-422-2782.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water