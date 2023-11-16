Never run out of power with the all-new eTrex Solar from Garmin

News provided by

Garmin International, Inc.

16 Nov, 2023, 07:03 ET

Garmin's first solar-charging handheld GPS can provide infinite battery life, wireless connectivity and more to let you explore longer

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the eTrex® Solar, an easy-to-use GPS handheld that utilizes solar power to go the extra mile. The latest iteration in the tried-and-true eTrex series offers solar charging that can provide infinite battery life1 for hikers, geocachers and off-the-grid adventurers. Enjoy the outdoors longer and take the road less traveled with the eTrex Solar in hand; users can view waypoints, track their location and find their way back to favorite spots on the 2.2-inch high-contrast display that's easy to read, even in bright sunlight.   

Continue Reading
Garmin's first solar-charging handheld GPS can provide infinite battery life, wireless connectivity and more to let you explore longer.
Garmin's first solar-charging handheld GPS can provide infinite battery life, wireless connectivity and more to let you explore longer.

"For over two decades, our iconic eTrex series has been known for its revolutionary features and capabilities, making it wildly popular among our customers. Adding infinite battery life through our solar-charging technology is just the latest example of the innovation we strive to provide in each of our outdoor products. From a short hike to living off the grid, the eTrex Solar is the perfect companion for your next outdoor adventure." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Infinite battery life

Utilizing Garmin's solar technology, eTrex Solar can offer unlimited battery life so users can stay on the trail longer without recharging their device. Those adventurers won't need to plan a stop to refresh their battery on a day-long expedition; the sun can do the work for them. The solar capabilities can not only keep a battery fully charged, it can also help rejuvenate a low-charged battery1.

Even without the embedded solar charging the eTrex Solar can run for up to 1,800 hours in Expedition mode, allowing users to do what they love longer.

Stay up-to-date with the Garmin Explore

When paired with a compatible smartphone, eTrex Solar users can access the Garmin Explore app to stay connected and informed, even when traversing off grid areas.

  • Cloud backup: Use unlimited cloud storage to make all mapping and trip data easy to review, save and share2.
  • Plan ahead: Devise the next day's travel plan by creating routes on the app and then sync them to the handheld.
  • Smart notifications: Remain connected when exploring remote areas with smart notifications for text messages, phone calls and more when paired with a compatible smartphone.
  • Geocaching Live: Receive automatic cache updates, including descriptions, logs and hints. Each Find will instantly upload to a saved profile when connected to the app.
  • Weather forecasts: Stay aware of impending weather with real-time forecast information when paired with a compatible smartphone.

Find the right path

Thanks to multi-band GPS, the eTrex Solar has superior positional accuracy to track in more challenging environments than GPS alone. The multi-band support can provide hikers and other adventurers with location accuracy and positioning in relation to their waypoints. Like previous models in the series, the eTrex Solar also features a digital compass, which can provide an accurate heading even when standing still – another tool to help explorers find their way. And with an IPX7 rating, it's ruggedly designed and purpose-built to withstand harsh environments.

Available now, the eTrex Solar handheld has a suggested retail price of $249.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/outdoor.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

1Unlimited battery life when used in sunny conditions (75,000 lux)
2A Garmin account is required for storing data in the cloud

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin and eTrex are registered trademarks and Garmin Explore is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts:
Mike Cummings & Rehan Nana
913-397-8200
[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.

Also from this source

Garmin introduces premium quatix 7 Pro marine smartwatch

Garmin introduces premium quatix 7 Pro marine smartwatch

Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the quatix® 7 Pro – its next-gen...
Garmin's new Descent Mk3 series dive computers have 200-meter dive ratings, bright AMOLED displays and options with a built-in flashlight

Garmin's new Descent Mk3 series dive computers have 200-meter dive ratings, bright AMOLED displays and options with a built-in flashlight

Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Descent™ Mk3 series watch-style dive computers and Descent T2 transceiver with enhanced SubWave™ sonar...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.