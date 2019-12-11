Nevermore Security Named One of Business Worldwide Magazine's Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2019

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Security is a hot topic for organisations of all sizes, with the global cost estimated at over $600 billion. Nevermore Security specialises in helping the energy sector protect their businesses and customers from the ever-increasing threat of hacking, and Business Worldwide Magazine has ranked in its "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2019".

The list is a celebration of trailblazing organisations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. From banking to industry, healthcare to energy, these companies are at the cutting edge of technology, innovation and business strategies. As individuals and as part of the larger global landscape, they demonstrate a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and tech with the power to drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

Nevermore Security was founded by Annabelle Lee, a cyber security specialist with over 40 years of technical experience in IT system design and implementation. Throughout her career she has written many documents on cyber security, cryptography and testing, and has specialised in working with the electricity sector for the past 15 years.

There have been huge changes in the threat landscape over recent years, with cyber adversaries constantly coming up with more sophisticated ways to hack into organisations and compromise their valuable data. Threats like third party risks, data breaches and attacks on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are expected to increase in frequency over the coming years. Cyber security is essential to all industries, and the energy sector is no exception. Advancements in technology have delivered significant cost and production efficiencies, but the combination of new technology and legacy equipment have presented many security risks. The advent of smart technologies and IoT devices have exposed the sector to a new set of risks that did not exist even a decade ago - and that's where Nevermore Security comes in.

By helping electricity companies understand the threats and see their organisations from an attacker's perspective, Nevermore guides leaders on how to identify attack vectors and mitigate potential vulnerabilities. Annabelle explained, "What sets us apart is that we offer in-depth sector knowledge and specialist expertise, gained through continually changing technical and threat environment. It is essential to understand the distinction of the cyber security needs in the electric sector and OT environment as compared to the IT environment, and Nevermore Security has significant experience in this field."

