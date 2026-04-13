New $0 May Term at St. Thomas University Global Removes Cost Barrier to Starting College

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University Global, the online undergraduate division of St. Thomas University, is introducing a $0 May Term for 2026, giving eligible students a clear, low-barrier way to begin or continue an online undergraduate degree.

The term begins May 2, 2026 and covers the full cost of one course, including tuition, fees, books, and required materials. There are no hidden charges and no financial obligation for the term.

At a time when millions of working-age adults have some college credit but no degree, institutions are increasingly exploring flexible, low-risk entry points to help students return and complete their education.

"For many students, the biggest barrier is not ability or motivation, it is the uncertainty around cost," said Clyde Lewis, Ed.D., Associate Vice President for Financial Aid and Student Services. "This gives students a clear, immediate way to begin without delay and without having to navigate a complex financial decision first."

The May term is open to new, returning, and re-engaged students who meet standard undergraduate admission requirements. Because of the term's condensed structure, it is not eligible for federal financial aid. Students are able to enroll and complete the course with no out-of-pocket cost.

"Higher education often asks students to make a financial commitment before they fully understand the experience," said Diego Britto, Senior Vice President for Administration and Chief Financial Officer. "This approach reverses that dynamic by allowing students to begin with no financial exposure."

All programs are delivered in a 100 percent online, asynchronous format designed for working adults and nontraditional students. Students receive support from dedicated success coaches throughout their academic experience, from enrollment through graduation.

Programs available through STU Global include bachelor's degrees in Business Management, Finance, Marketing Management, Sports Administration, Organizational Leadership, and Catholic Education. Each program is designed to align with current workforce needs while maintaining the University's focus on ethics, leadership, and service.

To apply to one of STU Global's online undergraduate degree programs, visit https://applyglobal.stu.edu/apply/ or for more information, visit www.stu.edu/global.

About St. Thomas University Global

St. Thomas University Global is the fully online undergraduate division of St. Thomas University, a Catholic institution accredited by SACSCOC. It offers flexible, career-aligned programs designed for working adults, with a focus on ethics, leadership, and service.

SOURCE St. Thomas University