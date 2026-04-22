St. Thomas University College of Law Invited to Elite Top Gun National Mock Trial Competition

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University College of Law has been invited to compete in the Top Gun National Mock Trial Competition, one of the nation's most prestigious and demanding trial advocacy competitions.

The invitation, the first one in the College's history, marks another major milestone in a trailblazing 2025-26 academic year for the STU College of Law Trial Team. This year, the team won three competitions and recently advanced to the final round of the National Trial Competition hosted by the Texas Young Lawyers Association.

St. Thomas University College of Law's Trial Team with Dean Tarlika Nuñez-Navarro.

Hosted by Baylor Law School, Top Gun is an invitation-only competition that brings together student advocates from 16 of the nation's premier trial advocacy programs. Widely regarded as one of the most challenging mock trial competitions in the country, Top Gun requires each participating school to be represented by a single advocate who must prepare a new case file within 24 hours.

This invitation underscores the outstanding commitment to excellence shown by STU's law students, coaches, and advocacy program. The St. Thomas University College of Law is quickly becoming a destination for developing and preparing top ethical trial lawyers in Florida to perform at the highest level.

"Participating in Top Gun places the STU College of Law among the very best advocacy programs and speaks to the extraordinary discipline, preparation, and courtroom skill of our students," said Tarlika Nuñez-Navarro, dean of the St. Thomas University College of Law. "To be recognized with an invitation after such a historic season is a tremendous honor for our College of Law and a powerful sign of where we are headed."

For more information about the competition, visit Baylor Law School's Top Gun page.

About St. Thomas University

St. Thomas University (STU) is one of the South's premier Catholic universities. It is a private, nonprofit institution committed to fostering students' academic and professional success and developing them to become ethical leaders in the global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is the only Archdiocesan university in Florida, and one of just 11 nationwide. STU offers more than 60 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degree programs online and on the university's beautiful Miami Gardens campus via its College of Nursing, College of Health Sciences & Technology, College of Law, Gus Machado College of Business, and Biscayne College for Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. President David A. Armstrong, J.D.'s new "Pursue Excellence" strategic vision seeks to build a new 99,000-square-foot STEM and nursing building, expand the College of Law, and construct new athletic facilities.

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SOURCE St. Thomas University