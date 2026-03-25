The 5th Annual Fashion, Food & Wine Showcase: Where the Next Generation of Fashion & Culinary Leaders Take Center Stage

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its fifth year, St. Thomas University (STU) will host the Annual Fashion, Food and Wine Showcase celebrating the intersection of fashion, culinary arts, and hospitality through student-led innovation and experiential learning. The showcase will take place on Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at St. Thomas University, Gus Machado College of Business Rico Plaza at 16401 NW 37th Ave. in Miami Gardens. General admission tickets are available for $75 at www.stu.edu/genesis with proceeds supporting experiential learning for the Gus Machado College of Business.

Student-designed high fashion womenswear.

This milestone event highlights STU's commitment to hands-on education and cross-disciplinary collaboration across the Gus Machado College of Business programs including Fashion Merchandising and Design, and Culinary Arts and Hospitality. The evening spotlights the exclusive designs of fashion brands and designers, Project Runway season 19 winner Shantall Lacayo, high-end womenswear designer Ashley Stambouli, House of Suits, Bululu Resort Wear and student work alongside McDonald's franchisee ECM Management, who is participating for the second consecutive year.

Accompanied with haute cuisine experiences from an acclaimed culinary lineup: former executive chef of Miami Beach The Forge, Chef Dewey LoSasso; owner and chef of Lorna's Caribbean & American Grille Chef Matari Bodie; Chef Kenny Tang, president of TK Oriental Fine Foods, whose catering credits include events for former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as well as President Xi Jinping during his 2014 visit to Florida.

Rounding out the evening's gastronomic experience are Jackson Bros., Texas Roadhouse, Paella y Ole, Sodexo, Woody's Backyard Group, and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute. Exclusive wine pairings as recommended by Charles Radlauer of the Greater Miami Chaîne des Rôtisseurs.

"This 100 percent student driven Annual Fashion, Food & Wine Showcase is a remarkable signature event and can easily compete with other major events in the Miami and global arenas," remarks Michelle Johnson-Barnes, STU's Provost. "The genius of this begins and ends with our students learning firsthand what it means to be industry innovators and leaders."

Attendees can expect an immersive experience that reflects current industry trends while providing students with direct exposure to industry professionals. Learn more about the impact of the program at https://www.stu.edu/

The Annual Fashion, Food and Wine Showcase is made possible by event sponsors House of Suits, Ashley Stambouli, Shantall Lacayo, Bululu Resort Wear, E.C Management Corp, TK Oriental, Lorna's Caribbean Grill, Puff'n Stuff, Jackson Bros., Paella y Ole Catering, Woody's Backyard Grill, Texas Roadhouse, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), GMCVB's Visitor Industry Council, Sodexo Group, Queen's Flowers, Tobago Hospitality & Tourism Institute, Tobago Festivals Commission Limited, Tobago Performing Arts Company, Pigeon Point Heritage Park Tobago, ZWILLING USA, Mobility Maxx, University Credit Union, The Walk Collective, Truffle Temptations, Mama's Cakes, D'Vine Distributors LLC, Asian Trade Center, Vemax Insurance Agency, GLAM by Sophia Tellez, Relove Luxury Consignment, The Powerhouse.

About St. Thomas University

St. Thomas University (STU) is one of the South's premier Catholic universities. It is a private, nonprofit institution committed to fostering students' academic and professional success and developing them to become ethical leaders in the global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is the only Archdiocesan university in Florida, and one of just 11 nationwide. STU offers more than 60 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degree programs online and on the university's beautiful Miami Gardens campus via its College of Nursing, College of Health Sciences & Technology, Gus Machado College of Business, Biscayne College for Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and the largest College of Law in Florida for traditional J.D. programs.

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SOURCE St. Thomas University