New 2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts at New York International Auto Show

2019 Tucson Updates

Exterior Design Changes

New Hyundai signature cascading grille



New headlight/DRL design



New front and rear fascias



New rear taillight design



New 18-inch wheels



Redesigned 17- and 19-inch wheels



Redesigned exhaust finisher on SEL and up

Interior Design Changes

New center stack design



New panel vent design



New leather seat design



New rearview mirror



New cluster

More advanced safety features

Standard: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist



Surround View Monitor



Smart Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go



Driver attention warning

New features

Standard: Electronic parking brake



Available: High Beam Assist, rain-sensing wipers, second-row USB charger, Qi wireless charging

Expanded features

Standard: 7-inch Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™



Blue Link® Connected Car System with three years of complimentary Blue Link services



Standard: Shark-fin antenna

"From a design perspective, onlookers will recognize a generational harmony between Hyundai's new 2019 Santa Fe and the refreshed Tucson," said Chris Chapman, lead designer, Hyundai Motor America. "The signature elements of the Hyundai cascading grille and modern-day surfacing found in the rear view create shadowy, dramatic impressions and represent the Hyundai DNA."

The 2019 model includes a revised powertrain lineup featuring more power. The two engines offered include a 2.0-liter direct-injected four-cylinder engine (with an estimated 164 horsepower and 151 lb.-ft. of torque) and a 2.4-liter, direct-injected four-cylinder engine (with an estimated 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft. of torque). Both are coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-liter engine is found on the Value and SE trims and the 2.4-liter engine is inside the SEL, Sport and Limited trims. The six-speed offers SHIFTRONIC™ manual shifting mode and includes an overdrive lock-up torque converter for higher fuel economy at highway speeds.

"The 2019 Tucson trim enhancements place the modern-day Tucson as a top competitor for CUV shoppers," said Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Additionally, the recent influx of product accolades including Most Dependable Small SUV by J.D. Power and Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), as well as consecutive monthly sales records for the current Tucson, each helped influence the redesigned 2019 Tucson for further market appeal."

Exterior Enhancements

Design changes, including the new Hyundai signature cascading grille and Daytime Running LED headlights to the face of the CUV, align the Tucson with the rest of the Hyundai family. A redesigned rear fascia, including the rear taillight design and new 18-inch alloy wheels for the SEL trim and redesigned 17- and 19-inch wheels for remaining trims, offer a refreshed look. In addition, chrome trim has been added to the bottom of the side windows for the Limited trim, which further enhances the bold look. A new shark-fin antenna is also standard for all trims.

Advanced Technology Features

The newly refined 2019 Tucson offers more advanced technology features including a second-row USB charger in the SEL trim and Qi wireless device charging in the Limited trim to address modern-day consumer needs. The center stack, rearview mirror and instrument cluster have been enhanced as well.

Standard: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

The FCA system is designed to help detect and monitor the vehicle ahead and warn the driver if a collision may be imminent. The system also initiates braking automatically. The LKA system detects the lane on the road and assists steering wheel control if the vehicle leaves the lane when the vehicle speed is over 40 mph.

Available safety /technology features:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection



High Beam Assist



Rain-sensing wipers



Surround View Monitor



Smart Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go



Driver attention warning

Multimedia Systems

The 2019 Tucson is loaded with technology, including Hyundai's latest 7-inch Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ as standard equipment. Furthermore, Blue Link® Connected Car System with three years of complimentary Blue Link services is available starting with Value trim. A second row USB charger was added in the SEL trim and, to eliminate the need for a charging cord in the Limited trim, there is an available Qi wireless charging pad for compatible Android devices, as well as Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Blue Link® Connected Car System

Tucson Blue Link-equipped models include three years of complimentary Blue Link services, with enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and voice guidance services. Blue Link brings connectivity directly into the car with technologies like Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link features can be accessed via buttons on the rearview mirror, the MyHyundai.com web portal, the MyHyundai with Blue Link smartphone app, the Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill and the Blue Link Google Assistant app. Some features can also be controlled via Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™ smartwatch apps. The latest release of the Blue Link smartphone app includes:

Widgets for easy access to remote features

Ability to send Point-of-Interest data to vehicle navigation system (if so equipped)

Access to Blue Link notification settings

More details on specific Blue Link-equipped vehicles available at www.hyundaibluelink.com.

