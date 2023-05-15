NEW: 2023 Trends Revealed Ahead of Sweets & Snacks Expo

Premier Candy and Snacks Show Identifies Brand Collaborations, Flavor Mashups and Interactive Treats as Top Trends Driving Innovation Across the Two Powerhouse Categories

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sweets & Snacks Expo has showcased the latest products and innovations in candy and snacks for more than 25 years, and these new products have paved the way for new flavor trends and consumer experiences in the industry and beyond. The National Confectioners Association, the host organization for the Sweets & Snacks Expo, announced today the top product and flavor trends that will be featured at the 2023 show in Chicago.

"The Sweets & Snacks Expo continues to be a significant driver in flavor and product trends for the confectionery and snack categories enhancing our retail attendees' ability to delight their shoppers," John Downs, president & CEO of NCA, said. "Attendees of this year's show will be among the first to sample and experience these new trends helping them stay one step ahead of their competition."

Here are some of the trends attendees can expect to see in 2023:

Brand Collaborations: Your favorite treats/brands working together to create something new and exciting.

Your favorite treats/brands working together to create something new and exciting. Flavor Mashups: Flavor combos that will delight you. Salty, sweet, sour, spicy or savory – there is something for everyone!

Flavor combos that will delight you. Salty, sweet, sour, spicy or savory – there is something for everyone! Social Media Friendly Interactive Treats: These treats give you permission to play with your food and share with your friends on social media!

These treats give you permission to play with your food and share with your friends on social media! All About Options: Everyone treats and snacks a little differently, which is why confectionery and snack companies are offering a range of package sizes and product types that fit every occasion.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo will take place in Chicago at McCormick Place from May 22-25. For more information or to register, visit SweetsAndSnacks.com.

To set up an interview with a Sweets & Snacks Expo spokesperson, please email [email protected].

Please visit the official Sweets & Snacks Expo Media Kit for more information on the show and media resources.

About Sweets & Snacks Expo

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries. Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations, this annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products. The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association. Learn more at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates $42 billion in retail sales each year. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Lauren Boland

[email protected]

SOURCE National Confectioners Association