New 2024 Jeep® Wrangler Named Best SUV of 2024 by Cars.com

Jeep® Wrangler, the most iconic and recognized SUV ever, earns prestigious Best SUV of 2024 from Cars.com

Award applies to new 2024 Wrangler lineup, including Wrangler 2.0- and 3.6-liter gas models, V-8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 and plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe

Electrified Wrangler 4xe delivers 49 MPGe, 21 miles all-electric range and nearly 400 miles total range with no range anxiety

Cars.com says Best SUV of 2024 winner represents ultimate in capability, value and versatility

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler offers nine available exterior colors, including new-for-2024 Anvil, and multiple open-air freedom options, including three top choices (soft top, hard top and Sky One-Touch Power Top ), two door choices (full doors and half doors), and top and doors off

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler is the Best SUV of 2024, according to Cars.com. The editors of Cars.com considered all SUVs available in the U.S. to determine which vehicle demonstrates the best combination of capability, versatility and value, selecting the expansive Wrangler family as the best of the best.

The award applies to the entire 2024 Jeep Wrangler lineup, including Wrangler 2.0- and 3.6-liter gas models, the V-8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 and the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, which delivers 49 MPGe, 21 miles all-electric range and nearly 400 miles total range with no range anxiety.

"For 2024, Jeep has made the Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe, a plug-in hybrid variant, even better, thanks to key updates that improve their capability and comfort," said Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "The 2024 Wrangler is versatile, capable and a deserving winner of our Best SUV of 2024 award."

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler lineup has been designed and engineered to deliver even more of what has made the Wrangler a true global icon in the off-road SUV segment, including legendary capability, class-leading versatility and advanced safety features.

New for the 2024 model year, the Jeep brand is taking Wrangler capability to new heights with an available full-float Dana rear axle, 100:1 crawl ratio, new 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch and increased 5,000-pound tow capability, all available straight from the factory. Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety features, with a new interior featuring available 12-way power adjustable front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows.

"The Jeep Wrangler is the ultimate adventure vehicle and the icon of the brand," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Since Wrangler's introduction, the Jeep brand has sold more than 5 million around the world, setting new levels of 4x4 capability with each new generation. The new 2024 Wrangler raises the bar once again, combining more capability, technology, comfort and safety features with the freedom to choose from four different powertrains, including our electrified 4xe, the best-selling PHEV in America."

From the 49 MPGe electrified 4xe plug-in hybrid to the V-8-powered 470-horsepower Rubicon 392, the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler offers the most diverse powertrain options in the off-road segment, giving Wrangler customers the ability to choose the propulsion system that best suits their lifestyle. The advanced 4xe lineup, high-performance Rubicon 392 and 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine come exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the 3.6-liter V-6 engine offers both a six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

