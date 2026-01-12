New 2026 ezPaycheck Supports the One Big Beautiful Bill!

New ezPaycheck enhancements help businesses stay compliant to support the One Big Beautiful Bill

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As tax regulations continue to change following the passage of The One Big Beautiful Bill, Halfpricesoft.com has updated its latest ezPaycheck payroll software. The update will support new federal tax requirements introduced under the legislation. The updates are designed to help small and mid-sized businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers adapt quickly and maintain compliance with confidence.

ezPaycheck is an all-in-one payroll and tax form solution built to simplify complex financial tasks such as provisions for The One Big Beautiful Bill.

Potential clients are encouraged to download and test for up to thirty days. Once compatibility is confirmed, customers can purchase for only $169.00 each calendar year. Start today!

"The One Big Beautiful Bill represents a significant shift in federal tax policy," said Dr. Ge the Founder of Halfpricesoft. "Our newest ezPaycheck update ensures that businesses can continue managing payroll accurately while staying aligned with the latest federal requirements."

The updated ezPaycheck software continues to provide essential tools for payroll processing, tax form preparation, and business reporting in a single, affordable platform. Users are encouraged to download the latest version from Halfpricesoft.com to ensure they are working with the most current compliance updates related to The One Big Beautiful Bill.

Changes regarding No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Qualified Overtime

Usually, tips and overtime pay are fully taxable. Under the new legislation, these may become tax-exempt. Our latest update allows:

Tracking "Qualified Overtime" hours separately.

Categorizing Tip Income for potential tax exemption.

Distinguishing these from standard income for accurate reporting.

Below see a prepared and detailed guide to help understand these changes.

What Employers Must Know About 2026 Payroll Changes Under the Big Beautiful Tax Bill

ezPaycheck supports Qualified Overtime and Qualified Tips under 2026 rule:

Check out all of the other streamlining and cost saving features offered in ezPaycheck:

Supports tax form processing for 940, 941 and 943. Also, now offering a new Efile 941 add on feature. W2 and W3 form processing (Copy A preprinted form required for W2 and W3)

PDF feature available at no additional cost

Supports multiple differential - pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)

Visit halfpricesoft.com for a no cost 30 day trial!

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com boasts affordable, user-friendly business software solutions designed for U.S. businesses of all sizes. With a strong focus on simplicity, accuracy, and security, Halfpricesoft helps thousands of companies streamline payroll, tax filing, accounting, check printing, and direct deposit payment processes. Through practical, no-subscription software and ongoing innovation, we empower businesses to operate efficiently and stay compliant with confidence.

