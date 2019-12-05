New 55+ home collection coming soon to Fremont, CA
Discover Enclave at Mission Falls by Century Communities
Dec 05, 2019, 16:30 ET
FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that it has a new collection of townhome-style condos and flats coming soon to Enclave at Mission Falls—a master-planned 55+ community in Fremont, CA. Two other collections from Century Communities are already selling at Mission Falls: a set of single-family homes and an additional set of townhome-style condos.
Sierra Collection—coming soon!
- From the mid $800s
- Four two-story townhome-style condos
- Two three-story flats
- 2 bedrooms, up to 2,035 square feet
- Covered decks
- Elevators, per plan
Alpine Collection—now selling!
- From $1.37 million
- Three two-story single-family detached floor plans
- Three bedrooms, up to 2,260 square feet
- Main-floor owner's suites
- Optional covered patios
- Three models to tour and choose from
Cascade Collection—now selling!
- From $1.17 million
- Six three-story townhome-style condos
- Three bedrooms, up to 2,333 square feet
- Covered decks
- Included elevators (per plan)
- Three models for tour
"We can't wait to debut the new Sierra Collection," said Jim Fletcher, Northern California Division President. "Along with our two existing Alpine and Cascade collections, this provides 55+ buyers at Mission Falls a fantastic variety of price points and layouts to choose from. There's really something for every buyer. Plus, you can't beat the easy access to shopping, recreation and regional transportation."
Enclave at Mission Falls is located at 47506 Halsey Falls Terrace, Fremont, CA 94539.
For more information, call 833.769.1656.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com
