New 55+ home collection coming soon to Fremont, CA

Sierra Collection—coming soon!

From the mid $800s

Four two-story townhome-style condos

Two three-story flats

2 bedrooms, up to 2,035 square feet

Covered decks

Elevators, per plan

Alpine Collection—now selling!

From $1.37 million

Three two-story single-family detached floor plans

Three bedrooms, up to 2,260 square feet

Main-floor owner's suites

Optional covered patios

Three models to tour and choose from

Cascade Collection—now selling!

From $1.17 million

Six three-story townhome-style condos

Three bedrooms, up to 2,333 square feet

Covered decks

Included elevators (per plan)

Three models for tour

"We can't wait to debut the new Sierra Collection," said Jim Fletcher, Northern California Division President. "Along with our two existing Alpine and Cascade collections, this provides 55+ buyers at Mission Falls a fantastic variety of price points and layouts to choose from. There's really something for every buyer. Plus, you can't beat the easy access to shopping, recreation and regional transportation."

Enclave at Mission Falls is located at 47506 Halsey Falls Terrace, Fremont, CA 94539.

For more information, call 833.769.1656.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Related Links

www.centurycommunities.com

