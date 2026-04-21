New 5WPR Study Finds That Israeli Tech Companies Generate $7.3 billion in Florida's Economy

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5W Public Relations

Apr 21, 2026, 09:30 ET

429 Israeli-founded companies support 26,510 jobs across Florida — with Miami-Dade alone accounting for $6 billion in output and 2.78% of county GDP — as Israeli entrepreneurs increasingly choose Florida over New York

NEW YORK and MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independent public relations and digital marketing firms in the United States, today published the Israeli Tech in Florida Report — the first comprehensive analysis of the economic footprint, key sectors, and growth trajectory of Israeli-founded technology companies operating in Florida.

The report draws on the Florida–Israel Economic Impact Report published by the United States–Israel Business Alliance (USIBA), data from the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA), Startup Nation Central, and the Israel Innovation Authority. It is released in conjunction with Israel Tech Week 2026, convening in Miami in late April.

The Numbers

Metric

Figure

Source

Israeli-founded companies in Florida

429

USIBA 2025

Direct jobs

8,190

USIBA 2025

Total jobs (incl. supply chain)

26,510

USIBA 2025

Gross economic output

$7.3 billion

USIBA 2025

Share of Florida GSP

0.46 %

USIBA 2025

Miami-Dade output

$6+ billion (2.78% of county GDP)

USIBA 2025

Wage premium vs. FL average

12% higher

USIBA 2025

Orange County wage premium

51% above county average

USIBA 2025

Why Florida, Why Now
The report identifies five structural factors driving Israeli tech concentration in Florida: zero state income tax, gateway access to Latin American markets, near-daily direct flights between Miami and Tel Aviv via El Al, an established Israeli and Jewish community infrastructure, and the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA), which has supported more than 100 Israeli companies since 2016.

A newer factor is accelerating the trend. The political climate in New York City — where Zohran Mamdani's rise has introduced a more hostile posture toward the Jewish and Israeli business community — has prompted Israeli and Jewish-owned businesses to reassess their U.S. base of operations. USIBA president Aaron Kaplowitz has noted that Israeli entrepreneurs increasingly describe Florida as a place where they feel comfortable and embraced. That perception is translating into location decisions at a measurable pace.

"$7.3 billion is not a footnote. It is the economic contribution of a community that has been building quietly and is now at critical mass. Florida is where Israeli tech is landing in the U.S., and the momentum is accelerating."
— Matt Caiola, CEO, 5WPR

Key Sectors
Israeli-founded companies in Florida are concentrated in the sectors where Israel leads globally: cybersecurity (20%+ of global fundraising), healthtech and life sciences, agritech, cleantech and energy, fintech, defenstech, and space technology. Israel Tech Week 2026 covers all nine of these verticals across four days in Miami.

Availability
The full Israeli Tech in Florida report is available free at 5wpr.com/research/israeli-tech-florida. An accompanying Israeli Tech Global Footprint one-pager is available at the same address. No registration required.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR and digital marketing agency, known for cutting-edge programs that engage businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. The agency continues to deliver a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communications for leading businesses, with more than 250 professionals serving clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact
Chris Bergin
[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

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