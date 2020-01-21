NEW: 7 Steps to Finding the Right School for Your Child

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every child deserves a great education. And many parents across the U.S. have more choices for their children's education now than at any other time in history.

But with more public, charter, magnet, private, online, and home education options than ever, how can parents find the right schools for their individual children?

According to Andrew Campanella –– the president of National School Choice Week and the author of The School Choice Roadmap: 7 Steps to Finding the Right School for Your Child , released today by Beaufort Books –– every parent's school search journey will be unique. That search should also, he says, focus on each child's unique needs.

"There's so much emphasis on school ratings, rankings, and grades in the news and online," Campanella said. "While that data can be valuable, it shouldn't be considered in a vacuum. Your daughter or son might react differently to specific styles of teaching or courses than other students in a school, and your child has his or her own unique set of interests, talents, and challenges that need to be considered."

Campanella says that he wrote The School Choice Roadmap in part to dispel the myth that parents do not have the qualifications to choose their children's education.

"Parents are truly the experts, because they know their children better than anyone else on this planet," he says. "All moms and dads, no matter where they live or how much money they make, have the ability to find schools or learning environments that meet their kids' needs. It just requires trusting your intuition and keeping the goals you have for your child at the front of your mind."

To help parents do that, The School Choice Roadmap includes worksheets and exercises designed to help moms and dads harness their parental expertise, put their own educational experiences in context, evaluate their children's strengths, identify what they need and want from a school, develop and refine lists of local schools, and get ready for school tours. The book also provides crisp, jargon-free descriptions of the six different types of schools available in most parts of the country, including information about which schools do not charge tuition, and which types of schools might require academic entry tests.

The book is available for purchase today in print and e-book format on Amazon , Barnes and Noble , Indiebound , Apple Books , and Kobo . It is also available at hundreds of independent bookstores across the country.

Prior to publication, the book won a National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA) and a Mom's Choice Award. According to reviewers at NAPPA, the book is "timely and on point...a good resource for parents who are trying to figure out this complicated education system."

The book has also received favorable reviews from independent book critics. Kirkus Reviews said that The School Choice Roadmap "offers a clear road map for choosing the best schools for one's children...A straightforward and often useful companion for those on a school-choice journey." Foreword / Clarion Reviews said: "The School Choice Roadmap distills American educational options for busy parents, whom it encourages to look beyond one-size-fits-all thinking. With a convincing platform that's based on helping children thrive, this is a fair-minded resource."

Campanella is president of the annual public awareness effort, National School Choice Week. The effort, which kicks off on Sunday, January 28, raises awareness of effective education options for children and will feature more than 51,300 independently-planned events and activities across the U.S.

Learn more about The School Choice Roadmap: 7 Steps for Finding the Right School for Your Child, at www.schoolchoiceroadmap.com .

