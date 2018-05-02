New 90 Calorie Raspberry Rosé SMIRNOFF™ Spiked Sparkling Seltzer?! Yaaaaaas

NORWALK, Conn., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIRNOFF™ Spiked Sparkling Seltzer Raspberry Rosé flavor is making its debut just in time for summer. You're welcome. Rooftop drinks, poolside parties, backyard barbeques, beachside bon fires; welcome to the ultimate drink for summer 2018.

New 90 calorie, zero sugar Raspberry Rosé SMIRNOFF Spiked Sparkling Seltzer hits shelves just in time for summertime.

SMIRNOFF's newest hard seltzer flavor, Raspberry Rosé, will be available across the country this summer for all your Rosé needs. A crisp and refreshing tasting premium malt beverage with a bubbly blend of raspberry and rosé flavor, it has only 90 calories per 12 oz. serving! Rounding out the goodness, SMIRNOFF's Raspberry Rosé has zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners, obviously.

"America's love affair with rosé is still going strong so our Raspberry Rosé is a natural addition to our hard seltzer portfolio," said Krista Kiisk, Brand Director, Flavored Malt Beverages. "Whether you're someone who enjoys a crisp cocktail with dinner or you're looking for the perfect summer drink, at 90 calories and 1 carb the marriage of raspberry rosé flavor with the refreshing taste of spiked seltzer is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser."

SMIRNOFF Spiked Sparkling Seltzer Raspberry Rosé, a beautiful blush pink liquid, joins a family of bubbly-delicious flavors including Berry Lemonade, Cranberry Lime and Watermelon. A flavored malt beverage, at 4.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) and a suggested retail price of $8.99 for a six-pack of 12 oz. slim line cans you can also grab all four flavors in a variety 12-pack beginning in mid-May.

Now, now… SMIRNOFF Spiked Sparkling Seltzer is all about quality and not quantity so please enjoy our products responsibly.

*Per 12 fl. oz.-Average Analysis: Calories-90; Carbohydrates-1 G; Protein-0 G; Fat-0

About SMIRNOFF Spiked Sparkling Seltzer and Smirnoff ICE

SMIRNOFF Spiked Sparkling Seltzer, along with Smirnoff ICE is part of Diageo's flavored malt beverage portfolio. All of the products in the portfolio are ready to drink and include Smirnoff ICE Original and Flavors, Smirnoff ICE SMASH and SMIRNOFF Spiked Sparkling Seltzer. Please enjoy responsibly, and log on to www.smirnoff.com for more information.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

