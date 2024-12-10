New AARP Report: Majority of Adults 50-plus Want to Age in Place, But Policies and Communities Must Catch Up

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP's national 2024 Home and Community Preferences Survey reveals that a strong majority of adults aged 50 and older (75%) wish to remain in their current homes as they age, and 73% hope to stay in their communities — significantly higher than younger adults aged 18-49 (60% and 63%, respectively) — but existing housing policies and community infrastructure are not keeping pace with this increasing need.

"As people age, affordable and independent living isn't just a preference—it's essential for their wellbeing," said Rodney Harrell, PhD, AARP Vice President of Family, Home, and Community. "Most older adults want to stay in their homes, yet rising housing costs and limited options create serious barriers. To meet this growing need, leaders at all levels and sectors must prioritize affordable, safe, and accessible housing and communities."

The urgency for policy action is clear. In 2021, 11.2 million older adults spent over 30% of their income on housing, while federal housing assistance reached only 36.5% of eligible households. More than 10 million older renters spent more than 30% of their income on housing. With households led by people 80 and older set to double by 2040, the U.S. is overdue to tackle the cost of aging in place.

Older adults are facing significant challenges to staying in their homes and communities, the survey shows:

Housing Affordability: Nearly half (44%) of adults aged 50-plus expect to relocate, with housing costs being a primary motivator, including rising costs of rent or mortgage (71%), property maintenance (60%), and taxes (55%).





Home Accessibility: Over half (51%) of adults 50-plus say they need a home that supports independent aging. Nearly half foresee the need for home modifications to support this, such as grab bars (72%), entryway enhancements (71%), and kitchen upgrades (39%).





Technology Barriers: About two-thirds (64%) say they will need a medical alert system and almost half (44%) say they need smart security features to keep them living safely and independently, however broadband access and affordability remain obstacles. In rural areas, 22% of households still lack high-speed internet access, limiting their ability to adopt these tools.





About two-thirds (64%) say they will need a medical alert system and almost half (44%) say they need smart security features to keep them living safely and independently however broadband access and affordability remain obstacles. In rural areas, 22% of households still lack high-speed internet access, limiting their ability to adopt these tools. Community Readiness: Only half of adults aged 50-plus feel their communities are equipped to meet their needs in the future, emphasizing the need for health care access, reliable utilities, and safe environments.

Policy Solutions for Aging in Place

AARP is driving a policy agenda to support the growing population of older adults seeking to age in their homes and communities:

The AARP Livability Index™: A Tool for Change

Updated in October 2024, the AARP Livability Index™ is a web tool that scores every U.S. neighborhood and community on factors that impact quality of life as people age. Using data from over 50 publicly available national sources, it assesses 61 indicators of livability including housing, transportation, safety, environmental quality, health services, and community engagement, which are similar elements captured in the survey. Designed for homebuyers, policymakers, and others, the Index helps users understand local conditions and take action to enhance independence, choice, and quality of life.

Survey Methodology

Conducted online through NORC's AmeriSpeak® Panel and Cint Panel, the survey was conducted online and by phone with 3,090 U.S. adults aged 18 and over in both English and Spanish. Fieldwork took place from June 17 to July 1, 2024.

To view the full Home and Community Preferences Survey results, visit http://www.aarp.org/livablesurvey2024.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

