New Academic Travel Insurance Program Launches for Study Abroad, Educational Programs

The program allows schools, K-12 and higher education, the ability to offer their students, faculty and chaperons a travel insurance solution that focuses on trip cancellations and trip interruptions. Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage can be added to the program in most states. This coverage provides partial reimbursement to those who need to cancel academic travel due to a reason not otherwise covered by their plan, including cancellations due to fear of contracting COVID-19.

"As schools begin to contemplate, plan and return to their academic travel schedules, it is extremely important to mitigate the financial risks during the pandemic," says Suzanne Morrow, vice president of business development for InsureMyTrip. "We are pleased to offer this innovative and unique Academic Explorer program. It is invaluable protection, especially during these uncertain times."

Travel Insurance for Academic Travel

The Academic Explorer program, with insurance underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company, provides two different plans: Adventurer (offered direct by schools) and Discoverer (offered by educational travel providers).

Some peril* highlights include U.S. Department of State Travel Advisories and civil disorder. Tuition can be included as an insurable trip cost in these plans. CFAR coverage may be added to these plans in most states at an additional cost.**

*The plan contains additional perils. Additional terms apply to all perils described above. The perils for Trip Cancellation are not identical to the perils for Trip Interruption.

**Additional terms apply to Cancel for Any Reason coverage.

Insurance coverages are subject to the terms, limitations and exclusions in the plans, including an exclusion for pre-existing conditions.

This Academic Explorer program will be offered through schools, colleges, insurance brokers, and educational travel providers. Trip organizers interested in offering this innovative protection program can visit the following webpage for more information:

https://www.insuremytrip.com/about/education-program/

Topic Expert:

Crystal McKay

Travel Insurance Expert

[email protected]

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster, rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2020), is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. Plans are underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company. The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

AH-2927

SOURCE InsureMyTrip

Related Links

http://www.insuremytrip.com

