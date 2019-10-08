New "ACMG Genetics 101 for Healthcare Providers" Addresses Gap in Education for Nongenetics Healthcare Providers

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The unprecedented, rapid advances in genetic and genomic knowledge, information and technologies have made it challenging for primary care and other nongenetics healthcare providers to stay current on recommendations and practices in clinical genetics. To address this education gap for nongenetics providers and to foster the effective integration of those advances into the broad clinical practice of primary care and specialty healthcare providers, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) announces the creation of a new, formal online Continuing Medical Education (CME) offering, "ACMG Genetics 101 for Healthcare Providers." The first module of this new course will be launched in Spring 2020.



This exciting new educational program addresses a key part of ACMG's Strategic Plan to develop customized education and resources for non-geneticists.

ACMG President Anthony R. Gregg, MD, MBA, FACOG, FACMG said, "At the 2019 ACMG Annual Meeting, the Board of Directors announced the results of a two-year strategic planning process. The ACMG Genetics 101 for Healthcare Providers online modules speak to strategy four, 'Provide best-in-class education to members and non-members '. We are all familiar with the common saying, 'A rising tide lifts all boats.' The benefits of providing genetics and genomics educational opportunities to all healthcare providers has the potential to improve patient care in hospitals and clinics everywhere. The tide is rising."

In each module of the "ACMG Genetics 101 for Healthcare Providers" course, a board-certified medical genetics expert will provide a case-based presentation, along with supporting reading materials. Initially, there will be 10 modules, with some modules covering general topics and others specific to a particular medical specialty area. Topics planned to date include:

General Overview of Genetics

a. Utility of a Genetic Evaluation

b. Interpretation of Genetic Testing Online Genetics Resources Pharmacogenomics Inherited Cancer Syndromes Genetics for Cardiologists Genetics for Neurologists Genetics for Gastroenterologists Prenatal Genetics Genetics for the Primary Care Provider (Adult) Genetics for the Primary Care Provider (Pediatrics)

"This is a timely and much needed initiative in the field of genetic and genomic medicine. As we all know, there is a shortage of clinical genetics providers in the nation. We believe that through this educational program we will be able to equip health care providers to integrate genetics and genomics into their clinical practice, thus, increasing access to care for our patients with genetic conditions," said Shweta Dhar, MD, MS, FACMG, Course Director for "ACMG Genetics 101 for Healthcare Providers."

The new "ACMG Genetics 101 for Healthcare Providers" educational program is supported by an independent educational grant from Illumina, Inc.

ACMG is the largest group of medical geneticists in the country and the only medical society that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines including clinical and laboratory geneticists as well as genetic counselors in a single organization. ACMG's mission is to improve health through the practice of medical genetics, as well as through education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health.

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and ACMG Foundation

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is the only nationally recognized medical society dedicated to improving health through the clinical practice of medical genetics and genomics. The ACMG provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,300 biochemical, clinical, cytogenetic, medical and molecular geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals, nearly 80% of whom are board certified in the medical genetics specialties. The College's mission is to develop and sustain medical genetics-related initiatives in clinical and laboratory practice, education and advocacy. Four overarching strategies guide ACMG's work: 1) reinforce and expand ACMG's position as the leader and prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics, including clinical research, while educating the medical community on the significant role that genetics and genomics will continue to play in understanding, preventing, treating and curing disease; 2) to secure and expand the professional workforce for medical genetics and genomics; 3) to advocate for the specialty; and 4) to provide best-in-class education to members and nonmembers. Genetics in Medicine, published monthly, is the official ACMG peer-reviewed journal. ACMG's website (www.acmg.net) offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, educational programs and a 'Find a Genetic Service' tool. The educational and public health programs of the ACMG are dependent upon charitable gifts from corporations, foundations and individuals through the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

Kathy Moran, MBA

kmoran@acmg.net

SOURCE American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics

Related Links

https://www.acmg.net

