New Active Ingredients Hold Potential to Disrupt Household Pesticides Market

CLEVELAND, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for household pesticides is forecast to rise an average of 2.4% per year to $1.4 billion in 2024, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis. Weak consumer spending will limit the pace of growth, but the necessity of addressing household pest control issues will support continued sales.

Home and garden pesticide producers face persistent challenges – both regulatory and in public perception – due to the inherently hazardous nature of their products. Most notably, glyphosate-based herbicides have been the subject of well-publicized lawsuits that resulted in Bayer agreeing to pay over $10 billion in settlements in June 2020.

Concerns about the health and environmental impacts of household pesticides drive ongoing product development, and there are two new active ingredients that hold significant potential:

Nootkatone was registered for use in insect controls and insect repellents in August 2020 , and products using this material may be available by 2022. Nootkatone is a natural material found in grapefruit. It is considered to be organic and nontoxic to humans, and thus addresses important consumer concerns in the industry.

In October 2019, the EPA proposed that alphachloralose be registered for use in rodenticides. Alphachloralose is already widely used for this purpose in the EU and is considered to be relatively nonhazardous to children and non-target animals. If approved, alphachloralose would be the first new rodenticide active ingredient registered in the US in over 20 years.

