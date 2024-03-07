New AI Workforce Development Program Launched by Info-Tech Research Group to Shape Future IT Leaders

A global leader in IT research and advisory, Info-Tech Research Group has announced the launch of a new AI training program designed to develop today's workforce for the digital age. Tailored to equip IT teams with the skills needed for AI adoption, the program blends technical training and strategic insight to prepare organizations, IT leaders, and practitioners for the challenges and opportunities of AI technology.

TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries, the demand for skilled AI professionals has never been higher. Addressing this growing need, which will become more critical throughout 2024 and beyond, Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has launched its new comprehensive AI Workforce Development program. The 12-week program is strategically designed to future-proof IT workforces by equipping them with the essential business and technical skills for AI adoption. Through this program, IT professionals and leaders will gain the competencies needed to navigate the complexities of AI technology, ensuring their organizations can leverage AI to its full potential and remain competitive in an exponentially evolving digital landscape.

Info-Tech Research Group's newly launched AI Workforce Development program is designed to help IT leaders and practitioners gain essential business and technical skills to support the responsible, reliable, and effective adoption of AI for their organizations. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"The future of enterprise heavily leans on artificial intelligence, which will require the IT workforce to be well-versed and skilled in AI competencies," says Isabelle Hertanto, Research Practice Lead at Info-Tech Research Group. "Info-Tech Research Groups' AI Workforce Development Program is tailored to equip participants with the hands-on experience and critical thinking skills necessary to excel in this evolving field. It will enable organizations to responsibly and effectively harness AI, ensuring they are not only prepared but also ahead in the technological race."

Structured to bridge the prevalent AI skills gap, the firm's program combines in-depth technical training with practical, hands-on experience. Participants will benefit from live training sessions and role-based coaching, all tailored to enhance their understanding and application of AI. Key components of the program include a standardized curriculum with flexible projects, AI virtual labs, ready-to-deploy deliverables, and a comprehensive assurance of skill development.

"For organizations to thrive in today's economy, adopting AI is not just an option but a necessity. Our program is here to ensure that the workforce is ready to meet this challenge head-on," adds Hertanto.

Info-Tech's AI Workforce Development program uniquely combines technical skills training, live sessions, and personalized coaching into a seamless learning journey, organized into the following three stages:

Create a Personalized Development Plan: The journey begins with selecting a learning track: AI practitioner, IT leader, or AI Team. A diagnostic assessment then follows to establish a baseline of knowledge and skills. This step allows for the creation of a customized competency profile for each participant, leading to tailored 1:1 coaching that aligns with specific business objectives. Learn and Apply Essential AI Skills: The program offers a standardized curriculum with flexible projects tailored to organizational context. Participants gain hands-on experience in AI Virtual Labs, learning to configure, train, and customize AI solutions for common use cases, complemented by ready-to-deploy tools and templates to support AI strategy implementation. Evaluate Skills Development: Through structured assessment, a development scorecard, and coaching, participants will complete the program and achieve the requisite AI competencies critical for their organization's success.

To enroll in the upcoming May 2024 cohort, please visit the AI Workforce Development page.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Isabelle Hertanto and other AI experts at Info-Tech Research Group, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For more than 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group