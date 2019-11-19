New American Funding Appoints Marlene Veal as Vice President of Its Western Builder Division

Veal, who has more than 20 years in the mortgage industry, will help New American Funding expand its new construction business on the West Coast. She will also work with the company's Marketing Department on branding their Builder Division and assist with growing the builder origination team.

"Bringing Marlene onboard to the New American Funding team has been an excellent fit," said Jan Preslo, EVP of Retail Production and Jon Reed, EVP Retail Sales. "Her desire to grow personally and professionally are in alignment with our company's culture. Not only does she have great leadership skills, but her drive and commitment to our Builder Division is already making an impact on the company overall."

In her new role, Veal will focus on being directly involved in the creation and development of top tier teams who support some of the finest homebuilders and their buyers. She will also make it a top priority to understand the needs and wants of homebuilders, their sales teams, and their buyers. She will then assemble the talent to meet and exceed everyone's expectations.

Veal looks forward to helping New American Funding build their relationships with builders and being able to assist their sales team who works directly with new construction projects.

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 123,000 loans for $30.4 billion, 198 branches, and about 3,100 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including the GoGo LO mobile application.

