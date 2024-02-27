New American Funding Strengthens Team by Adding Mortgage Industry Leader Mosi Gatling

Dynamic mortgage lender continues nationwide growth and expansion

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, one of the nation's largest independent mortgage lenders, announced today that industry leader Mosi Gatling has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth and Expansion. Gatling is one of the nation's most prolific loan originators, specializing in loans to previously underserved communities. Gatling brings more than a decade of lending experience to New American Funding.

In addition to her impressive track record of success as a loan originator, Gatling is also passionate about growing Black homeownership in the U.S., reshaping how the industry connects with minority communities, and increasing representation in the industry. She was drawn to New American Funding because of its commitment to diversity and inclusion, and she is excited to join a company that values these principles.

"I am thrilled to be joining New American Funding," Gatling said. "This role offers me a platform to be more than just a loan officer. Being at NAF will allow me to have greater impact on the mortgage industry as a whole and move the business to a better place. There needs to be a shift in the industry's approach towards Black homeowners, moving away from outdated messaging and processes that belittle the situation and the people. This position presents me with an opportunity to affect positive change across the industry, and I'm excited to get started."

Gatling will be part of the leadership team at New American Funding and will play a visible and active role in the company. In her newly created role at NAF, Gatling will also be involved in recruitment and will work on creating impactful marketing and business strategies based on her experience and understanding of the Black community.

"We are very excited to welcome Mosi to the NAF team," said Patty Arvielo, New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO. "I frequently say that by the time I leave this industry, I want there to be more women and people of color in leadership positions. It's long been a passion of mine to lift people up and put them into positions where they can thrive. Mosi is a proven leader in the mortgage industry and is passionate about making a difference. We believe that she will be a great asset to our company and will help us to continue to grow and succeed."

Arvielo added that Gatling's extensive knowledge and experience in the mortgage industry, combined with her passion for promoting a path to homeownership for previously underserved populations, make her the perfect fit for our company's values and goals.

"With Mosi's extensive experience and proven leadership in the mortgage industry, we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in driving our company's growth and success," NAF Chief Production Officer Pat Bolan said. "Her commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion aligns perfectly with our business values, and we eagerly anticipate the valuable contributions she will bring to our team. We are excited to have her on board as we continue to serve a diverse customer base and thrive in an increasingly competitive mortgage market."

Recognizing the importance of growing the number of Black homeowners and providing more opportunities for people of color, Gatling's appointment represents a commitment to building a more equitable future. Her expertise and influence are expected to make a substantial difference in the industry's progress.

The NAF team is excited to welcome her on board and anticipates the positive impact she will have on both the company and the industry as a whole.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 256,000 loans representing approximately $67.3 billion in value and more than 200 locations nationwide. NAF was named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

