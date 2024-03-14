New American Funding Continues Growth, Adds Key Leaders to Serve More Customers

Leading independent mortgage lender expanding in target markets

TUSTIN, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the mortgage industry is retracting, New American Funding (NAF) is experiencing significant growth. As one of the nation's largest independent mortgage lenders, NAF's growth is driven by recent key hires, strategic acquisitions, and new, innovative technology solutions.

NAF recently welcomed Mosi Gatling as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth and Expansion, further strengthening its leadership team. Additionally, the acquisition of Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp. has expanded NAF's reach and capabilities in the Northeast and Midwest.

One of the company's most distinctive offerings is NAF Cash, an affiliated company that helps traditional homebuyers become cash buyers. This unique solution enables consumers to compete in today's challenging housing market by becoming more competitive when inventory is low.

In addition to Gatling, NAF has made several high-profile additions to its team over the past year, positioning the company for continued success. Notably, the company has experienced substantial growth in Texas, Florida, and the Northeast. In Texas, Tom Boyd, Divisional Executive Vice President, and Russell Calvert, Regional Vice President, have joined NAF along with 130 skilled mortgage professionals, driving expansion in the state. In the Northeast, Andy Pettola, Executive Vice President of National Sales, has recruited more than 150 loan professionals, propelling NAF's growth in the region. Elly Cummings, Divisional Executive Vice President for the Great Lakes & South Florida regions, has onboarded more than 120 mortgage professionals, including Frank Soldano, Regional Vice President, and Miguel Villarreal, Regional Vice President, contributing to NAF's expansion in Florida.

These new team members have generated more than $2.7 billion in loan production over the past 14 months. The depth of expertise and leadership will be crucial in NAF's ongoing expansion and market positioning.

"We are delighted to welcome such talented and experienced individuals to NAF's team," said Pat Bolan, Chief Production Officer at NAF. "Their expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we expand our reach and strengthen our position in the market."

With its strategic hires and expansion efforts, NAF is well-prepared to navigate the evolving mortgage landscape and deliver exceptional customer service.

"As we move into our third decade in business, NAF is constantly looking for new ways to help our customers with their mortgage needs," NAF President Christy Bunce said. "Our unique focus on combining industry-leading customer service with innovative technology sets us apart from all other mortgage companies. This distinctive combination positions us to meet the demands of homebuyers and the evolving mortgage industry, which continues to lead our team to a brighter future."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 257,000 loans representing approximately $67.6 billion in value and more than 230 locations nationwide. NAF was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 by Newsweek. NAF was also named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

