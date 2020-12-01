New American Funding CEO Rick Arvielo Named One of Orange County's Top Leaders

The list recognizes the most influential newsmakers, influencers, business leaders, and others who are driving Orange County's diverse economy.

Arvielo founded New American Funding in 2003 with his wife, Patty. At the time, the company was a 40-person call center focused on mortgage refinances. Since then, Arvielo's steadfast leadership has transformed the company into one of the biggest and most important mortgage companies in the nation.

Arvielo's impact on both his company and his community has never been more evident than in 2020. Despite the pandemic's impact on the economy, Arvielo has piloted New American Funding through potentially troubling waters with relative ease. In fact, the lender is on track for its best year ever.

In 2020 alone, New American Funding has hired approximately 2,300 new employees, pushing its nationwide workforce to about 4,600 employees. The company's mortgage servicing portfolio now exceeds 158,000 loans for approximately $39.9 billion.

And the company has no plans of slowing down leading into 2021.

"I feel incredibly honored to be featured in such a prominent list by the Orange County Business Journal," Arvielo said. "I share this honor with all of our 4,600 family members here at New American Funding. Their hard work and dedication is awe-inspiring and it drives me every day to do my very best to make this company as strong as it can be."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 158,000 loans for approximately $39.9 billion, 195 nationwide locations, and about 4,600 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding

Related Links

www.newamericanfunding.com

