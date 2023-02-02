New American Funding Recognized as One of the Nation’s Top 5 Workplaces

Lender makes top 10 on Energage's Top Workplaces USA list again

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding believes that company culture and employee satisfaction are critical to its success, which is why the mortgage lender is thrilled to be recognized by Energage as one of the nation's top five workplaces.

New American Funding ranks #3 for companies with 2,500 employees or more on the 2023 Top Workplaces USA list. This is the second consecutive year the company ranked inside the top 10. In 2022, the company ranked #9.

The list is based on anonymous employee engagement surveys. Being named to this list is a direct indicator of how New American Funding employees feel about the company.

"It's truly an honor to have won this award for a second time. Even more special than the award itself is knowing our team members appreciate the culture we've worked so hard to create," said New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo. "We believe a company is only as good as its employees, and we have a great team. It's exciting to know that so many people are happy to be a part of what we're doing."

The company puts this ideology into action through its NAF360 philosophy, which is a commitment to creating a culture that allows for individual growth through support, transparency, collaboration, and innovation.

The company has won numerous regional best workplaces awards, but national awards prove the importance of NAF360. The pinnacle was being named to Fortune 100's Best Companies to Work For list in 2022. Additionally, the company has been named a Best Workplace for Parents, Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance, Best Workplace for Women, and a Best Workplace for Millennials by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 243,000+ loans for approximately $64.2 billion and 170 nationwide locations. In 2022, New American Funding was ranked #1 by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Servicers. The company was also named #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

