TUSTIN, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a banner year for New American Funding, as the nationwide mortgage lender is celebrating its 20th anniversary and rolled out a fresh modern rebrand. NAF has also been in expansion mode in 2023, naming Pat Bolan its new Chief Production Officer as part of an effort to grow the company's retail sales.

New American Funding Strengthens Sales Organization with Addition of Andy Pettola

Now, the lender is ready to take the next step in those efforts. NAF is proud to announce that industry veteran Andy Pettola has joined the company as Executive Vice President, National Sales. Pettola brings more than 30 years of mortgage industry experience to his new role at NAF.

Over the course of his career, Pettola has served in senior executive leadership positions in Wholesale, Retail, and Correspondent channels, and has a proven track record of building out sales and operational platforms both locally and nationally.

While serving in those roles, Pettola set multiple corporate milestones in production, divisionally and nationally in multiple channels. Earlier in his career, Pettola was the owner of a retail broker shop for seven years and spent time in both processing and underwriting.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy to our company," NAF President Christy Bunce said. "Throughout his career, he's shown the ability to balance growth, profitability, and operational support, all while providing best-in-class service to his sales teams and clients alike. We are confident that Andy will use his expertise to take our sales organization to the next level."

At NAF, Pettola will focus on growing sales and scaling operations in key strategic markets, as well as developing growth, competitive and profitability strategies globally. Pettola's culture-first leadership style will fit right in at NAF, which has been repeatedly honored for its culture, including being named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 246,000+ loans for approximately $64.9 billion and more than 170 nationwide locations. NAF was named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

