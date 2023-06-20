New American Funding Strengthens Sales Organization with Addition of Andy Pettola

News provided by

New American Funding

20 Jun, 2023, 08:02 ET

Industry Veteran Will Serve as EVP, National Sales

TUSTIN, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a banner year for New American Funding, as the nationwide mortgage lender is celebrating its 20th anniversary and rolled out a fresh modern rebrand. NAF has also been in expansion mode in 2023, naming Pat Bolan its new Chief Production Officer as part of an effort to grow the company's retail sales.

Continue Reading
New American Funding Strengthens Sales Organization with Addition of Andy Pettola
New American Funding Strengthens Sales Organization with Addition of Andy Pettola

Now, the lender is ready to take the next step in those efforts. NAF is proud to announce that industry veteran Andy Pettola has joined the company as Executive Vice President, National Sales. Pettola brings more than 30 years of mortgage industry experience to his new role at NAF.

Over the course of his career, Pettola has served in senior executive leadership positions in Wholesale, Retail, and Correspondent channels, and has a proven track record of building out sales and operational platforms both locally and nationally.

While serving in those roles, Pettola set multiple corporate milestones in production, divisionally and nationally in multiple channels. Earlier in his career, Pettola was the owner of a retail broker shop for seven years and spent time in both processing and underwriting.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy to our company," NAF President Christy Bunce said. "Throughout his career, he's shown the ability to balance growth, profitability, and operational support, all while providing best-in-class service to his sales teams and clients alike. We are confident that Andy will use his expertise to take our sales organization to the next level."

At NAF, Pettola will focus on growing sales and scaling operations in key strategic markets, as well as developing growth, competitive and profitability strategies globally. Pettola's culture-first leadership style will fit right in at NAF, which has been repeatedly honored for its culture, including being named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 246,000+ loans for approximately $64.9 billion and more than 170 nationwide locations. NAF was named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding

Also from this source

New American Funding Celebrates Two Leaders Being Honored Among Nation's Top Women Originators

New American Funding Enters the Joint Ventures Arena

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.