New American Funding's Karen Chiu Hailed as Asian Leader Worth Watching

News provided by

New American Funding

07 Jul, 2023, 08:02 ET

NAF leader honored by Profiles in Diversity Journal

TUSTIN, Calif., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third straight year, New American Funding's Karen Chiu has been honored by Profiles in Diversity Journal as an "Asian Leader Worth Watching."

Chiu, who serves as the Vice President, Builder Division at NAF has made the prestigious list in each of the three years the award has been handed out. The award honors leaders who excel in "guiding their staff, influencing their peers, mentoring emerging leaders and being involved in the community at large."

Continue Reading
New American Funding’s Karen Chiu Hailed as Asian Leader Worth Watching
New American Funding’s Karen Chiu Hailed as Asian Leader Worth Watching

That's an apt description for Chiu, who has constantly ranked at or near the top of all New American Funding Loan Officers, making the company's President's Council — an honor reserved for the company's top originators — in each of her nine years at NAF.

In fact, Chiu was first in the company in lending volume in 2022 and is leading so far in 2023. In 2020, she became the first woman to lead NAF in origination volume. Chiu is also consistently among the top 1% of mortgage originators in the country and was named to the Scotsman Guide's list of the top 50 women originators in the nation in 2023. 

Chiu has spent more than two decades in the mortgage industry, building strong relationships with numerous homebuilders and real estate agents, working diligently to help her partners serve their clients' homebuying needs.

"Karen is truly one of a kind and we are so lucky to have her as part of our team," NAF Co-Founder and CEO Patty Arvielo said. "She is, without a doubt, one of the hardest working people we have at NAF. She's thoughtful, earnest, dedicated, and caring. Karen is a shining example that our entire company can aspire to."

To learn more about New American Funding's career opportunities, visit their careers page.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 247,000+ loans for approximately $65.3 billion and more than 170 nationwide locations. NAF was named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding

Also from this source

New American Funding Strengthens Sales Organization with Addition of Andy Pettola

New American Funding Celebrates Two Leaders Being Honored Among Nation's Top Women Originators

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.