New Analysis by onX Reveals Recreation and Wildlife Statistics in America's Roadless Areas

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis from onX sheds fresh light on the 44.7 million acres, or 23%, of National Forest land currently inventoried by the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule. onX's analysis and its accompanying interactive map arrive at a pivotal moment, as the Department of Agriculture actively considers proposed actions on the Roadless Rule that could remove long-standing limits on road building, logging, and mining in inventoried roadless areas in 37 states.

"At onX, we turn land and recreation data into something people can actually use," said onX CEO Laura Orvidas. "This report is an extension of that. These 44.7 million acres have supported hunting, fishing, off-roading, and wildlife habitat for 25 years. We want all outdoor enthusiasts to stay informed and ready to weigh in once the public comment period opens."

onX's analysis, entitled "The Roadless Rule: By the Numbers," examines the recreational opportunities these landscapes provide for hunters, anglers, off-roaders, hikers, climbers, backcountry skiers, and other outdoor enthusiasts. The findings include:

Recreation opportunity: Roadless Rule Areas are home to over 17,700 miles of hiking and biking trails, nearly 1,500 miles of mapped backcountry ski routes, and nearly 3,000 climbing areas. These areas currently support significant recreation infrastructure and changes to the Rule could affect how these lands are managed going forward.

Roadless Rule Areas are home to over 17,700 miles of hiking and biking trails, nearly 1,500 miles of mapped backcountry ski routes, and nearly 3,000 climbing areas. These areas currently support significant recreation infrastructure and changes to the Rule could affect how these lands are managed going forward. Wildlife habitat: onX analyzed habitat and migration corridors for three game species, and found that the Roadless Rule Areas provide intact habitat for wildlife. For example, in Wyoming, 99% of Roadless Rule Areas serve as elk habitat; in New Hampshire, 97% serve as black bear habitat, and in Arizona, 96% serve as mule deer habitat.

The findings also provide additional context on two commonly cited reasons for rescinding the Rule: that roadless areas prohibit motorized use and that new road construction is necessary to reduce wildfire risk.

Wheels and motors are allowed in inventoried roadless areas : Nationally, inventoried "roadless" areas include: 7,201 miles of full-size motorized trails/roads, 2,494 miles of ATV and side-by-side trails, 2,167 miles of motorized singletrack trails, and 1,295 miles of snowmobile trails. Unlike Wilderness Areas, "roadless" areas remain open to many forms of motorized and mechanized use. If the Rule is revised or rescinded, new forest management plans could open these areas to road building for industrial uses such as logging and mining activities.

: Nationally, inventoried "roadless" areas include: 7,201 miles of full-size motorized trails/roads, 2,494 miles of ATV and side-by-side trails, 2,167 miles of motorized singletrack trails, and 1,295 miles of snowmobile trails. Unlike Wilderness Areas, "roadless" areas remain open to many forms of motorized and mechanized use. If the Rule is revised or rescinded, new forest management plans could open these areas to road building for industrial uses such as logging and mining activities. The link between wildfire and roads: Wildfire is one of the most complex challenges facing public land managers today, and is cited in the current debate over the Roadless Rule. The onX analysis reveals that 3% of the country's historical wildfire ignition points over the past 50 years occurred within areas inventoried by the Roadless Rule. The Rule explicitly allows for wildfire suppression and fuel reduction, including road construction in emergency situations. Studies have also shown that 90% of all wildfires start within a half-mile of a road, likely due to increased human interaction.

Be the "Public" in Public Lands

It is expected that the US Department of Agriculture will publish a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) in the near future, which will launch a public comment period. This is the public's opportunity to influence the trajectory of 44.7 million acres of public land by submitting a substantive comment. Substantive comments include:

References to specific locations like GPS coordinates, specific place names, and road or trail numbers

First-hand experiences, like an experience exploring or living near these areas

Relevant data from your own area of expertise, or reference the figures in this analysis

Specific responses to the agency's impact analysis in the different alternatives as outlined in the DEIS, when it becomes available.

Even if someone hasn't been to an area inventoried by the Roadless Rule and wants to be part of this upcoming public comment period, sharing thoughts on how these landscapes and habitat matter to their outdoor experience is encouraged.

For help writing substantive comments, visit onX's blog post here.

[Journalist Note: The comment period deadline, Docket Number, online link and mailing address–all important elements to participate in the comment period–will be outlined in the DEIS when it is published.]

For the entire report, interactive map, and background on how the Roadless Rule came to be, visit: https://www.onxmaps.com/onx-access-initiatives/roadless-rule

Add the map to your news site by copying and pasting this code into your website:

<iframe class="built-with-onx" height="700" src=" https://www.onxmaps.com/built-with-onx/roadless-rule-areas" title="Roadless Rule Areas" style="width: 100%; border: none;" allowfullscreen frameborder="0" ></iframe>

About onX Founded in 2009, onX is a pioneer in digital outdoor navigation, developing software that helps inform, inspire, and empower outdoor recreationists. onX Hunt, onX Offroad, onX Backcountry, and onX Fish make up the company's suite of apps and are built by explorers for explorers. Because off-the-beaten-path experiences are at the heart of what onX does, the company also leads initiatives to protect and expand access to public land. Since 2018, onX has worked with various partners to secure and improve public land access through direct funding and by supporting key legislation with data analysis and research. [Learn more](https://www.onxmaps.com/onx-access-initiatives).

Media Contact: Kelly Becker, [email protected]

SOURCE onX