New and Improved Mastercam Certification Program

Certifications

Currently available are 2D Mill, 3D Mill, and Lathe certifications. Successful completion of these exams demonstrates the ability to explain and discuss the workflow for creating toolpaths, understand the workflow of taking a model and creating NC code, articulate the difference between standard and Dynamic toolpaths, and understand the geometry in Mastercam.

There are no eligibility requirements or prerequisites needed to take a Certification exam. Users are encouraged to utilize the training courses on Mastercam University, which contain lessons that cover the topics in the Certification exams. Mastercam Resellers can also be consulted for training options available, or the user's experience as a machinist/programmer may have already given them the skills and knowledge needed to succeed with the exams.

After passing an exam, users will earn a digital credential called a badge. A badge proves a passing grade on an exam, or a series of exams, verifying that their knowledge has been certified by Mastercam.

To learn about Mastercam's Certification Program, please visit https://www.mastercam.com/support/certifications or https://university.mastercam.com.

About CNC Software

Founded in 1983, CNC Software, LLC. is headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut, with corporate offices in China. The company develops Mastercam, a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies like Accelerated Finishing™ and Dynamic Motion™. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 284,000 installations in industries such as moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. It is distributed through an international channel of authorized Mastercam Resellers in 75 countries, providing localized sales, training, and support for 2- through 5-axis routing, milling, and turning; 2- and 4-axis wire EDM; 2D and 3D design; surface and solid modeling; artistic relief cutting; and Swiss machining. For more information, visit www.mastercam.com.

