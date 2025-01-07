New and Notable in Monterey County in 2025: Openings and Celebrations

From Hotel Developments to Culinary Delights and Cultural Milestones, Discover What's Ahead in this Coastal Enclave

MONTEREY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey County is poised for an exciting year ahead with a series of new accommodations, dining experiences and significant anniversaries that highlight the region's rich heritage and vibrant culture. As the community welcomes fresh hospitality options like the upcoming Kimpton Hotel in Pacific Grove and the recently opened Monterey Beach Hotel, visitors can also indulge in an array of culinary offerings from local favorites. Additionally, 2025 marks a year of celebration, including landmark anniversaries for the Carmel Bach Festival and other cultural icons, ensuring that both locals and visitors can enjoy the best of what this beautiful region has to offer.

"Monterey County continues to inspire travelers to linger, discover and connect on a deeper level." Post this From Pacific Grove to Big Sur, Monterey County is poised for an exciting 2025.

"Monterey County's spirit of exploration and authenticity shines through in every new opening and milestone," said Rob O'Keefe, President and CEO of See Monterey. "With expanded accommodations, unique culinary additions and landmark celebrations, this year promises countless opportunities for visitors to immerse themselves in the rich culture and beauty of our destination. Monterey County continues to inspire travelers to linger, discover and connect on a deeper level."

Accommodations & Hotel Experiences

Exciting new lodging options across Monterey County provide travelers with a diverse selection of stylish and distinctive accommodations. From luxurious hotels to charming boutique inns, each property reflects the region's unique character and natural beauty.

Kimpton ( Pacific Grove ) | Opening Late 2025

The upcoming Kimpton Hotel in the heart of quaint Pacific Grove will bring a new level of hospitality to the area, featuring stylish accommodations and unique amenities that reflect the charm of Monterey County .

( ) | Opening Late 2025 The upcoming Kimpton Hotel in the heart of quaint will bring a new level of hospitality to the area, featuring stylish accommodations and unique amenities that reflect the charm of . Fisherman's Cove Inn ( Monterey ) | Opened Fall 2024

Newly opened Fisherman's Cove Inn offers new amenities like K-Cup makers, hair dryers and luxury custom bath products, with a full room makeover set to debut in the winter of 2025.

( ) | Opened Fall 2024 Newly opened Fisherman's Cove Inn offers new amenities like K-Cup makers, hair dryers and luxury custom bath products, with a full room makeover set to debut in the winter of 2025. Monterey Beach Hotel ( Monterey ) | Opened August 2024

Monterey Beach Hotel, Monterey's only beachfront property and now part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio, has reopened after a major renovation and rebrand from Monterey Tides, featuring 192 guest rooms, oceanfront dining at The Lantern Room, private beach access, complimentary e-bikes and a heated outdoor pool.

( ) | Opened Monterey Beach Hotel, only beachfront property and now part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio, has reopened after a major renovation and rebrand from Monterey Tides, featuring 192 guest rooms, oceanfront dining at The Lantern Room, private beach access, complimentary e-bikes and a heated outdoor pool. Stilwell Hotel ( Carmel -by-the-Sea) | Opened May 2024

Carmel -by-the-Sea's newest luxury retreat, Stilwell Hotel offers a relaxed, beach-inspired environment in the heart of the village, featuring 42 meticulously designed guest rooms and thoughtfully curated public spaces that enhance the boutique experience.

( -by-the-Sea) | Opened -by-the-Sea's newest luxury retreat, Stilwell Hotel offers a relaxed, beach-inspired environment in the heart of the village, featuring 42 meticulously designed guest rooms and thoughtfully curated public spaces that enhance the boutique experience. Monterey Hostel ( Monterey ) | Opened March 2024

Monterey Hostel, a nonprofit lodging provider, has undergone a complete interior renovation, offering eco-friendly accommodations with private family rooms, wheelchair-accessible guest rooms and a new outdoor deck, all while utilizing energy-efficient systems to reduce environmental impact.

( ) | Opened Monterey Hostel, a nonprofit lodging provider, has undergone a complete interior renovation, offering eco-friendly accommodations with private family rooms, wheelchair-accessible guest rooms and a new outdoor deck, all while utilizing energy-efficient systems to reduce environmental impact. Alila Ventana New Programming: Alila Moments & Experiences will imprint the soul with new, awe-inspiring programming that allows visitors to experience the destination in a whole new light, including Tea & Tarot Cards, Nature's Nectar Infusions and Trail Run Fun.

Dining & Experiences

New dining experiences offer visitors a wide range of culinary options that celebrate the bounty of seafood from Monterey Bay, the fresh produce of Salinas Valley's lush landscape and the exceptional wines of the region.

Tira Nanza Wines ( Carmel -by-the-Sea) | Opening Early 2025

This celebrated local winery known for its handcrafted wines from family-owned organic vineyards is set to open a charming tasting room in Carmel -by-the-Sea.

( -by-the-Sea) | Opening Early 2025 This celebrated local winery known for its handcrafted wines from family-owned organic vineyards is set to open a charming tasting room in -by-the-Sea. El Charrito (Marina) | Opening Late 2025

The beloved Salinas -born burrito spot known for its homemade flour tortillas, will open its third outpost in Marina Promenade Shopping Center.

(Marina) | Opening Late 2025 The beloved -born burrito spot known for its homemade flour tortillas, will open its third outpost in Marina Promenade Shopping Center. Wildflower Experience (Bradley) | Returning May 2025

The Wildflower Experience makes its highly anticipated return after a six-year hiatus, offering a full weekend festival featuring live entertainment, wine tasting, beer garden, race clinics with top professionals, movie nights under the stars, campfire antics and more – all set against the backdrop of California's Central Coast.

(Bradley) | Returning The Wildflower Experience makes its highly anticipated return after a six-year hiatus, offering a full weekend festival featuring live entertainment, wine tasting, beer garden, race clinics with top professionals, movie nights under the stars, campfire antics and more – all set against the backdrop of Central Coast. Pop & Hiss ( Pacific Grove ) | Opened October 2024

A newly opened bar and record shop in Pacific Grove offers a unique blend of live music, craft cocktails and vinyl shopping, creating a vibrant, retro-inspired social hub for music lovers.

( ) | Opened A newly opened bar and record shop in offers a unique blend of live music, craft cocktails and vinyl shopping, creating a vibrant, retro-inspired social hub for music lovers. Nico's Ice Cream ( Monterey ) | Opened September 2024

Blending real fruit with creamy vanilla ice cream using an imported machine from New Zealand , this beloved Portland ice cream shop has expanded to Monterey's iconic Cannery Row.

( ) | Opened Blending real fruit with creamy vanilla ice cream using an imported machine from , this beloved Portland ice cream shop has expanded to iconic Cannery Row. Brewjee Coffee Co ( Salinas ) | Opened September 2024

Expanded from a mobile cart to a storefront in bustling downtown Salinas , Brewjee Coffee Co offers craft coffee and pastries in a welcoming brick-and-mortar space.

( ) | Opened Expanded from a mobile cart to a storefront in bustling downtown , Brewjee Coffee Co offers craft coffee and pastries in a welcoming brick-and-mortar space. Maido Sushi Cafe (Marina) | Opened September 2024

The family-owned business offers fresh Japanese to-go meals, snacks and drinks in a welcoming atmosphere.

(Marina) | Opened The family-owned business offers fresh Japanese to-go meals, snacks and drinks in a welcoming atmosphere. Piccolo ( Monterey ) | Opened September 2024

Piccolo on Cannery Row offers an approachable menu featuring panini, fresh salads and hearty soups, making it a perfect spot for a satisfying meal on the coastline.

( ) | Opened Piccolo on Cannery Row offers an approachable menu featuring panini, fresh salads and hearty soups, making it a perfect spot for a satisfying meal on the coastline. Hops & Fog Brewing Co. ( Pacific Grove ) | Opened August 2024

Marking the town's first brewery since it became wet in 1969, Hops & Fog features a unique selection of craft beers and artisan food in a vibrant, community-focused space that showcases local artistry.

( ) | Opened Marking the town's first brewery since it became wet in 1969, Hops & Fog features a unique selection of craft beers and artisan food in a vibrant, community-focused space that showcases local artistry. Otto's Bread Company ( Salinas ) | Opened August 2024

Otto Kramm has opened his first shop in downtown Salinas offering an array of sourdough bread loaves, dinner rolls and pretzels, along with pastries and hot food.

( ) | Opened has opened his first shop in downtown offering an array of sourdough bread loaves, dinner rolls and pretzels, along with pastries and hot food. Carmel Valley Creamery ( Carmel Valley ) | Opened July 2024

Located in the heart of rustic Carmel Valley , the micro-creamery, coffee shop and mini épicerie features artisan cheese made on-site.

( ) | Opened Located in the heart of rustic , the micro-creamery, coffee shop and mini épicerie features artisan cheese made on-site. Congo Go! Cafe (Seaside) | Opened June 2024

The new concept serves Southeast Asian-inspired boba drinks and a variety of small and big bites, including crab puffs and furikake fries.

(Seaside) | Opened The new concept serves Southeast Asian-inspired boba drinks and a variety of small and big bites, including crab puffs and furikake fries. Rising Phoenix Taproom ( King City ) | Opened July 2024

The locally owned craft beer destination on Broadway Street in King City offers a curated selection of local and regional beers on tap, along with a spacious outdoor area.

( ) | Opened The locally owned craft beer destination on Broadway Street in offers a curated selection of local and regional beers on tap, along with a spacious outdoor area. The Village ( Big Sur ) | Opened in July 2024

The Village is a dynamic concept featuring a restaurant, yoga studio, event space and a provisions market, offering a unique blend of wellness, dining and community experiences in the heart of Big Sur . Solstice : Located in The Village and helmed by Chef Tim Eelman , Solstice offers expertly executed, wood-fired fare spotlighting local produce and seafood from Monterey Bay, with a vibrant weekend brunch and dinner tasting menu that celebrates the region's finest ingredients. Bodega : The coffee and juice bar offers a delightful selection of espresso, tea, cold-pressed juices, pastries and tartines.

( ) | Opened in The Village is a dynamic concept featuring a restaurant, yoga studio, event space and a provisions market, offering a unique blend of wellness, dining and community experiences in the heart of .

Awards & Milestones

Monterey County celebrates prestigious culinary accolades and landmark anniversaries of cherished institutions, highlighting the vibrant spirit and rich cultural heritage the region is known for.

Aubergine Receives Second Michelin Star

In 2024, Aubergine in Carmel -by-the-Sea was awarded its second Michelin star, making it the only two-starred restaurant between the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles . The accolade is a testament to its skillful, ingredient-driven cuisine that artfully celebrates the bounty of the Monterey region.

In 2024, Aubergine in -by-the-Sea was awarded its second Michelin star, making it the only two-starred restaurant between the and . The accolade is a testament to its skillful, ingredient-driven cuisine that artfully celebrates the bounty of the region. 50th Anniversary of Alila Ventana Big Sur

In 2025, Alila Ventana Big Sur will celebrate its 50th anniversary, marking half a century as an iconic luxury retreat that embraces the natural beauty and serenity of the Big Sur coastline.

In 2025, will celebrate its 50th anniversary, marking half a century as an iconic luxury retreat that embraces the natural beauty and serenity of the coastline. John Steinbeck's Novel Anniversaries

Monterey celebrates two literary milestones: the 80th anniversary of John Steinbeck's iconic novel "Cannery Row" and the 90th anniversary of "Tortilla Flat," both capturing the rich cultural and historical tapestry of the region.

celebrates two literary milestones: the 80th anniversary of iconic novel "Cannery Row" and the 90th anniversary of "Tortilla Flat," both capturing the rich cultural and historical tapestry of the region. Old Fisherman's Wharf's 180 th Birthday

Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf will celebrate its 180th birthday, honoring its rich history as a vibrant fishing hub and a cherished destination for locals and visitors alike.

Old Fisherman's Wharf will celebrate its 180th birthday, honoring its rich history as a vibrant fishing hub and a cherished destination for locals and visitors alike. Carmel Bach Festival's 90 th Anniversary

Carmel Bach Festival will celebrate its 90th anniversary this year, continuing its legacy as one of the oldest music festivals in the United States and honoring the works of Johann Sebastian Bach through world-class classical music performances.

Carmel Bach Festival will celebrate its 90th anniversary this year, continuing its legacy as one of the oldest music festivals in and honoring the works of through world-class classical music performances. Hawthorne Gallery's 30th Anniversary

Big Sur's Hawthorne Gallery will celebrate its 30th anniversary, honoring three decades of showcasing exceptional art and supporting local artists in the breathtaking coastal landscape of Big Sur .

See Monterey is leading the way in travel innovation with the launch of its new website and its integration of Mindtrip's cutting-edge AI technology. This integration enables visitors to create personalized trip plans and itineraries complete with photos, maps, reviews and booking options. The groundbreaking partnership with Mindtrip will transform the travel planning experience with its data-driven platform, allowing SeeMonterey.com to seamlessly connect with and support local businesses, hotels, restaurants and activities throughout the county to harness a true insider experience that is tailor-made.

For more information, visit SeeMonterey.com. To download high-resolution images, visit our media gallery.

ABOUT SEE MONTEREY

See Monterey is a 501c6 non-profit organization that drives tourism for Monterey County. Tourism is the largest industry on the Monterey Peninsula and the second largest in the County. See Monterey is a partnership of the hospitality community and local governments that aims to generate community prosperity and enrich economic vitality for Monterey County through the responsible growth of the tourism economy. Travel spending in Monterey County was nearly $3 billion in 2023, supporting 26,799 jobs and generating $307 million in state and local tax revenue that directly benefited the community. For more information, visit www.SeeMonterey.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lou Hammond Group | [email protected]

SOURCE See Monterey