SEE MONTEREY LAUNCHES "MONTEREY 1000," INVITING VISITORS TO EXPERIENCE MORE THAN A THOUSAND YEARS OF MONTEREY COUNTY HISTORY

As the nation marks its 250th year, Monterey County turns the lens inward — sharing the moments and people that have shaped the iconic destination for more than a millennium.

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- See Monterey today announced the launch of Monterey 1000, a year-long storytelling experience that brings more than a thousand years of Monterey County history to life. As the United States looks ahead to its 250th anniversary, Monterey 1000 (M1000) invites visitors to explore a broader timeline — one rooted in the people, places and ideas that have shaped the region and continue to define it today.

Spanning Indigenous stewardship, exploration and settlement, agriculture, literature, music, conservation and innovation, Monterey 1000 connects pivotal moments from the past with the landscapes, communities and traditions visitors experience today.

"Monterey 1000 is storytelling at its core — a journey through history that ultimately invites travelers and residents to experience Monterey County today through the moments, places and cultures that shaped it," said Rob O'Keefe, president & CEO of See Monterey. "As the country reflects on 250 years of American history, Monterey 1000 reveals a deeper timeline — one that still shapes how California thinks about land, culture, creativity and stewardship."

M1000 is a curated, editorial approach guided by lead curator Brian Edwards, library & museums director for the city of Monterey. Working with See Monterey and a network of local writers, historians, artists and subject-matter experts, Edwards is leading the development of original written, visual and video storytelling throughout 2026.

"Monterey County has long been a place where influential ideas take shape," said Edwards. "Monterey 1000 gives us the opportunity to explore those ideas across time and show how history continues to live through the landscapes, industries and communities' visitors experience today."

Throughout 2026, new content will roll out across SeeMonterey.com and See Monterey's social channels, spotlighting defining moments in the County's history and pairing them with ways travelers can experience those stories firsthand — from walking through historic districts, visiting museums and landmarks, attending marquee events and spending time in the County's extraordinary natural spaces to supporting local farms and wineries.

"More than ever, travelers are seeking authentic, life-enriching experiences and the meaning behind them," said O'Keefe. "Monterey 1000 connects the historical dots, creating a clear through-line from the past to the present through visitor experiences."

The breadth of historical experiences throughout the County include kayaking across the Monterey Bay through waters stewarded by Indigenous communities for generations — now protected as a global model for marine conservation, catching the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a modern evolution of Bing Crosby's legendary Clambake that introduced Monterey County to a worldwide audience, and retracing John Steinbeck's immortalized world of Cannery Row, including the Monterey Bay Aquarium — housed in a former sardine cannery — to see how a place once rooted in extraction became a leader in ocean science, education and conservation.

Additional stories and historic touchpoints will be released each month throughout 2026 and will explore:

Monterey County's many "firsts," from early exploration and governance to milestones in preservation, culture and innovation.

The rise of agriculture in the Salinas Valley, where fertile land and railroad connections helped earn the region its title as the "Salad Bowl of the World" — a legacy visitors can still taste today.

Music, art and cultural movements that put Monterey County on the world stage and continue to draw audiences year after year.

Monterey County's wine country roots shaped by terroir, climate and craft, evolving today into a distinctive, experience-driven wine region that travelers can encounter firsthand.

The series also reflects See Monterey's The Right Path initiative, highlighting a long-standing commitment to preservation, community and responsible travel — encouraging travelers to slow down, respect the land and sea, explore with intention and engage in ways that honor both the County's history and its future.

To explore Monterey 1000 and follow the journey through a thousand years of history, visit SeeMonterey.com/Monterey1000.

