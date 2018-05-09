New and Updated Data on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals GBR 830, a First-in-Class, Investigational, Anti-OX40 Monoclonal Antibody for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis, Including an Oral Presentation, to be Presented at the International Investigative Dermatology Meeting

PARAMUS, N.J., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical company, today announced new and updated data on GBR 830 will be presented at the upcoming International Investigative Dermatology Meeting (IID) in Orlando, Florida. The IID meeting occurs only once every five years and brings together top researchers from across the globe to further the understanding of skin biology and dermatologic disease. The GBR 830 presentations at IID 2018 include one oral presentation and three poster presentations on GBR 830, an investigational treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
"In the five years since the last IID meeting, our lead dermatology asset, GBR 830, has progressed from an early preclinical asset to one that is now in Phase 2b clinical efficacy trials," said Fred Grossman, President and Chief Medical Officer at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. "The advancement of GBR 830 marks a major milestone for our company, and is evidence of our rapid transformation into an organization on the leading-edge of innovative research."
The scheduled times (noted in Eastern Time) of the presentations at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort are as follows:
- GBR 830 induces progressive and sustained improvements in atopic dermatitis biomarkers skin biomarkers and clinical parameters
- Presentation type: Oral
- Presenter: Emma Guttman-Yassky
- Session #: CM18-02
- Saturday, May 19 3:15 – 5:45 PM
- GBR 830: an OX40 antagonist antibody with a favorable toxicity profile in non-human primates (updated analysis)
- Presentation type: Poster
- Presenter: Venkat Reddy
- Final ID: 1099
- Friday, May 18 12:00 – 2:00 PM
- Targeting OX40 with GBR 830, an OX40 antagonist, inhibits T cell-mediated pathological response (updated analysis)
- Presentation type: Poster
- Presenter: Venkat Reddy
- Final ID: 1100
- Saturday, May 19 11:45 AM – 1:45 PM
- Clinical pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of GBR 830, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody inhibiting OX40 to treat atopic dermatitis (updated analysis)
- Presentation type: Poster
- Presenter: Girish Gudi
- Final ID: 1094
- Saturday, May 19 11:45 AM – 1:45 PM
About GBR 830 in Atopic Dermatitis
GBR 830 is designed to inhibit OX40, a costimulatory immune checkpoint receptor expressed on activated T cells and memory T cells. Costimulatory signals are essential for T cell activity, and binding between OX40 and OX40L is a biomarker for the severity of autoimmune diseases. The activation of this pathway leads to conversion of activated T cells into memory T cells, which promotes inflammation. In addition, regulatory T cells also contribute to inflammation, and OX40 signaling by these cells downregulates immune suppressing functions. It is believed that GBR 830 may inhibit the dual activities of OX40 and OX40L binding in both activated T cells and regulatory T cells, thus potentially reducing inflammation associated with symptoms of atopic dermatitis.
About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global innovative pharmaceutical company with operations in more than 50 countries. Glenmark has a diverse pipeline with several compounds in various stages of clinical development, primarily focused in the areas of oncology, respiratory disease and dermatology. Glenmark has improved the lives of millions of patients by offering safe, affordable medications for nearly 40 years. For more information, visit glenmarkpharma-us.com.
