New and Updated Data on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals GBR 830, a First-in-Class, Investigational, Anti-OX40 Monoclonal Antibody for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis, Including an Oral Presentation, to be Presented at the International Investigative Dermatology Meeting

The scheduled times (noted in Eastern Time) of the presentations at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort are as follows:

GBR 830 induces progressive and sustained improvements in atopic dermatitis biomarkers skin biomarkers and clinical parameters

Presentation type: Oral



Presenter: Emma Guttman-Yassky



Session #: CM18-02



Saturday, May 19 3:15 – 5:45 PM

3:15 – GBR 830: an OX40 antagonist antibody with a favorable toxicity profile in non-human primates (updated analysis)

Presentation type: Poster



Presenter: Venkat Reddy



Final ID: 1099



Friday, May 18 12:00 – 2:00 PM

12:00 – Targeting OX40 with GBR 830, an OX40 antagonist, inhibits T cell-mediated pathological response (updated analysis)

Presentation type: Poster



Presenter: Venkat Reddy



Final ID: 1100



Saturday, May 19 11:45 AM – 1:45 PM

– Clinical pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of GBR 830, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody inhibiting OX40 to treat atopic dermatitis (updated analysis)

Presentation type: Poster



Presenter: Girish Gudi



Final ID: 1094



Saturday, May 19 11:45 AM – 1:45 PM

About GBR 830 in Atopic Dermatitis

GBR 830 is designed to inhibit OX40, a costimulatory immune checkpoint receptor expressed on activated T cells and memory T cells. Costimulatory signals are essential for T cell activity, and binding between OX40 and OX40L is a biomarker for the severity of autoimmune diseases. The activation of this pathway leads to conversion of activated T cells into memory T cells, which promotes inflammation. In addition, regulatory T cells also contribute to inflammation, and OX40 signaling by these cells downregulates immune suppressing functions. It is believed that GBR 830 may inhibit the dual activities of OX40 and OX40L binding in both activated T cells and regulatory T cells, thus potentially reducing inflammation associated with symptoms of atopic dermatitis.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global innovative pharmaceutical company with operations in more than 50 countries. Glenmark has a diverse pipeline with several compounds in various stages of clinical development, primarily focused in the areas of oncology, respiratory disease and dermatology. Glenmark has improved the lives of millions of patients by offering safe, affordable medications for nearly 40 years. For more information, visit glenmarkpharma-us.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-and-updated-data-on-glenmark-pharmaceuticals-gbr-830-a-first-in-class-investigational-anti-ox40-monoclonal-antibody-for-the-treatment-of-moderate-to-severe-atopic-dermatitis-including-an-oral-presentation-to-be-presented--300644676.html

SOURCE Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

http://www.glenmarkpharma-us.com

