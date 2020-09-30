New Andersen Windows Ad Campaign Brings Brand Refresh to Life

The advertisements come after the brand's bold evolution this past February which included a new logo and inspirational tagline. The refresh aims to inspire the homeowner and building trade professional audiences through shared experiences of possibility, joy and connection.

"This campaign is more relevant than ever, as families are rediscovering time with each other, and are highly focused on the home," said Annie Zipfel, Andersen's senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "Everything means so much more now. This new campaign highlights a variety of real Andersen families, in joyful, real family moments, all because our windows and doors create spaces that make that possible!"

The ads feature inspiring stories of real Andersen homeowners, as well as actors, enjoying the moments they create in their home through the lens of their Andersen windows and doors. The integrated campaign will reach consumers via TV, Hulu, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, programmatic display, digital audio and custom digital units.

About Andersen Corporation

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 10,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

Follow us on Facebook @AndersenWindows, Twitter @AndersenWindows, and Instagram @andersen_windows.

*visit andersenwindows.com for warranty details

SOURCE Andersen Corporation

Related Links

https://www.andersenwindows.com

