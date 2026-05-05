New ASHA-Lantern Texting Program Provides Expert Advice for Handling Picky Eating and Other Feeding Challenges

Free Program Conveniently Delivers Tips to Caregivers' Smartphones

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding challenges are among the most common—and stressful—issues that families with young children face. However, caregivers searching for guidance often are met with lots of conflicting, questionable, and even potentially harmful information.

This is why the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and Lantern have developed EAT. This free new texting program—developed in collaboration with feeding experts—offers trusted information to families in a format that's quick, convenient, and right at their fingertips.

The new, free texting program is for caregivers of children ages 6 months to 5 years.

Launching today, EAT is designed for caregivers of children ages 6 months to 5 years—particularly those who have questions or concerns about their child's feeding skills. Feeding challenges can range from everyday difficulties—often referred to as "picky eating"—to pediatric feeding disorder, a clinical diagnosis treated by health care professionals such as speech-language pathologists. Regardless of the cause, feeding challenges can cause severe distress and interfere with daily life.

Although estimates vary, studies suggest that approximately one fourth to one third of children, on average, will struggle with some type of feeding and/or growth issue in their first decade, according to Feeding Matters.

"Parents and caregivers put tremendous pressure on themselves when it comes to feeding their children, and it can be incredibly upsetting when a child has difficulty eating," said 2026 ASHA President Linda I. Rosa-Lugo, EdD, CCC-SLP, ASHA Fellow. "Reliable, easy-to-access information can make a real difference. By meeting families where they are, in the midst of their busy lives, the EAT program can effectively empower caregivers and help ensure that all children have the best possible start in life—at the table and beyond."

Lantern Chief Content Officer Jodie Fishman, MPH, MCHES, added: "Misinformation can lead parents down unproductive paths when it comes to how, and what, to feed their children. Additionally, many caregivers struggle with distinguishing typical feeding concerns or variations in development from the signs of a disorder. This can lead to delays in seeking help, which can contribute to prolonged stress around mealtimes and missed opportunities for early intervention."

How It Works

Families can sign up for the program simply by texting EAT to 274-448 or by filling out the form on Lantern's website. The program is free—with no advertisements or solicitations. Subscriber information is never shared with any third party.

Once enrolled, subscribers will receive one text message per week for about 5 months. The messages generally link to a landing page with more in-depth information about the subject of the text message. The content is a mix of information about specific feeding topics, messages of encouragement, and several subscriber surveys to help ASHA and Lantern assess the program's effectiveness. Content is available in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

Topics addressed in the messages include

feeding strategies such as responsive feeding and food chaining;

guidance on the use of sippy cups and food pouches;

everyday tips for expanding a child's diet;

developmental milestones for feeding; and

signs that a child might need professional help.

Background

The EAT program is the third specialty texting program that ASHA and Lantern have collaborated on since 2021. The first, TALK, is designed for families/caregivers of children who have concerns about their child's speech or language skills. The second, HEAR, is for families/caregivers of children with confirmed or suspected hearing loss. The TALK and HEAR programs won a 2025 Summit Award—the highest recognition for associations making a meaningful difference in the United States and around the world.

All content for the EAT program was developed by a team of experts—ASHA-certified speech-language pathologists who specialize in pediatric feeding and swallowing.

In addition to families of young children, the program is intended for pediatric health care providers such as pediatricians, speech-language pathologists, dietitians, and occupational therapists—all of whom can utilize this resource as an educational tool with families.

For more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 247,000 members, certificate holders, and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. www.asha.org

About Lantern

Lantern delivers evidence-based early childhood information to more than half a million parents and caregivers of children, prenatally through age 10, across the United States. Lantern is proven to strengthen families, promote healthy child development, and improve school readiness. https://mylantern.org/

Media Contact:

Francine Pierson

301-296-8715

[email protected]

SOURCE American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)