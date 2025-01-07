New ASU graduate business degree options meet emerging market needs

The W. P. Carey School of Business launches suite of in-demand programs

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of the nation's first graduate program in artificial intelligence in business, the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is adding to and enhancing its graduate business program offerings to meet student needs and new business demands. This fall, two new programs — a master's degree in economics and an online master's degree in marketing — will open for admissions, in addition to several programs expanding to online or adding new degree tracks.

"We are constantly innovating at the W. P. Carey School," said Ohad Kadan , Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Chair in Business. "We look to the job market and talk to our students to ensure a W. P. Carey degree provides ongoing opportunities to transform the future of business."

The skills to be competitive in the job market are rapidly shifting, said Kate Eaton , associate dean of graduate programs for the W. P. Carey School. "While there can be uncertainty during such inflection points, it is a really exciting time for students. We see this reshuffling as an opportunity for our graduate students to upskill using emerging tools and technologies, and then really stand out in their ability to meet employer needs."

To ensure learners have the tools they need to take advantage of this exciting inflection point, the W. P. Carey School is launching these new graduate program opportunities:

Master of Science in Economics (MS-Econ): Designed to develop economic trailblazers, the master's degree in economics focuses on quantitative economics and delivers analytical skills and knowledge for the new economy. In as little as nine months, students gain economic modeling tools and skills they can leverage to transform businesses, government, and society.

Online Master of Science in Marketing (Online MS-MKT): This master's degree is designed to help aspiring marketing managers advance their careers. With an innovative curriculum and 100% online classes for working professionals, the Online MS-MKT delivers the necessary skills and knowledge for graduates who are ready to spearhead marketing initiatives, opening up exciting and new career opportunities.

Online Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence in Business (Online MS-AIB): This groundbreaking AI program is now available online. Students will learn to leverage AI mindfully and responsibly in organizations — as well as enhance performance and value with technology — while preparing to drive intentional change across industries. The curriculum includes courses to plan for the implications and possibilities enabled by artificial intelligence, in addition to the importance of governance, ethics, and principled innovation.

Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation (MS-EI): With newly added electives and an optional third-semester track focus in applied AI and business analytics, fintech, marketing, or supply chain management, the interdisciplinary master's degree in entrepreneurship and innovation prepares learners to launch successful ventures and lead transformation within organizations across industries. MS-EI (formerly called Master of Science in Innovation and Venture Development, or MS-IVD) students will join a founding team and learn in a studio-based, failure-friendly space, and access unique seed funding contests and resources for building a startup. The program is delivered by world-renowned faculty from both ASU's Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts and the W. P. Carey School of Business.

Explore all the master's degree opportunities available at W. P. Carey at wpcarey.asu.edu/masters-programs .

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 100 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by alums in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu .

For more information/media contact:

Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University