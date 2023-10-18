New Autism Therapy Clinic for Children in the Tri-State Area to Host Grand Opening

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 19 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic for families in the Tri-State area. The organization's newest clinic is at 2055 Holliday Drive in Dubuque, Iowa. Caravel's team of specialists has been improving outcomes for children with autism since 2009.

The clinic will serve families in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin by providing a comprehensive range of services including evaluation, diagnosis, customized Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, family support and counseling. ABA uses positive reinforcement to help young children build language and communication skills and improve focus. ABA is recognized as the most effective treatment for children with autism by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Caravel CEO Mike Miller, "ABA therapy helps children who are on the spectrum achieve better outcomes, especially when we can start treatment in the early developmental years. We want to ensure that all children, including those in rural communities, have access to this life-changing treatment, so we're excited to celebrate the grand opening of our newest clinic."

"Early diagnosis is the best possible scenario for a child with autism," explained Hannah Bechen, MS, BCBA, clinic director for Caravel in Dubuque. "By diagnosing at an early age and beginning ABA treatment, we can help that child learn to connect with the world. We give that child the greatest opportunity to reach his or her full potential."

Bechen and her team at Caravel's Dubuque clinic are currently enrolling new clients for evaluation and treatment. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 563-922-6344 or visit www.caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health