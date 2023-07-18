New Autism Therapy Clinic for Young Children Hosts Grand Opening in La Crosse Area

HOLMEN, Wis., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on July 19 to celebrate the grand opening of a new clinic in western Wisconsin. The new clinic at 3936 Circle Drive in Holmen will provide a full range of services for families across the La Crosse area.

Caravel specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, which uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social skills. The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers diagnostic evaluation, therapy, family support, and counseling.

Caravel has its roots in Wisconsin; its founders opened their first clinic in Green Bay in 2009. Caravel is known for its expertise in using ABA therapy to help families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"At Caravel, we change lives," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "Ensuring that children on the autism spectrum have access to therapy at a young age is the best possible scenario. In many communities, there is a shortage of ABA specialists. We want to close that gap and bring more resources and greater hope for families touched by autism."

"Our new clinic allows us to expand high-quality ABA services to the La Crosse community and provide the resources for children to reach their greatest potential," said Stephany Stordahl, MS, BCBA, Caravel's clinic director for the La Crosse area.

Parents of young children and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy are invited to call 608-470-6434 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health