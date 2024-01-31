New Autism Therapy Clinic Opens its Doors to Families in the Greater Des Moines Area

ANKENY, Iowa, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, February 1 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic for families in the Greater Des Moines area. Caravel's team of childhood autism specialists has been improving outcomes for children with autism starting in the Midwest in 2009 and now providing access across eight states.

The new clinic, located at 2325 SW State Street in Ankeny, offers a comprehensive range of services including evaluation, diagnosis, customized Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, family support and counseling. ABA uses positive reinforcement to help young children build language and communication skills and improve focus. ABA is recognized as the most effective treatment for children with autism by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Caravel CEO Mike Miller, "ABA therapy changes lives. It helps children who are on the spectrum achieve the best possible outcomes. At Caravel, we are committed to making ABA therapy available to all children, so we're excited to be bringing this life-changing treatment into another community where families have struggled to find expert providers."

"One in 36 children is on the autism spectrum," explained Brittnaey Freeman, MA, BCBA, LBA, clinic director for Caravel in Ankeny. "Early diagnosis is the best possible scenario because it means we can begin ABA treatment at a young age and help that child reach his or her greatest potential."

Freeman and her team at Caravel's Ankeny clinic are currently enrolling new clients for evaluation and treatment. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 515-493-3864 or visit www.caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health  
Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

