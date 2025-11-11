New Autism Therapy Clinic Opens its Doors to Peoria Families

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, November 12 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. The clinic, located at 7405 N. University Street in Peoria, is staffed by childhood autism experts who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

ABA therapy uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social skills. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation, therapy, family support, and counseling. The new clinic includes a gross motor skills room, an art room, a sensory room, and multiple classrooms.

"ABA therapy can be life-changing for children with autism," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller, "so it's unfortunate that many communities face serious provider shortages. Caravel has committed to investing to build new clinics across the Midwest. By doing so, we ensure that families have access to the high-quality services they need."

"We're thrilled to be opening our doors to the Peoria community," said Clinic Director Kelly Albertson, M.A., BCBA, LBA. "We can accurately diagnose autism as early as 18 months. A child who starts therapy in the early developmental years is positioned to make the greatest gains possible. This clinic will be an incredible resource for our local families."

Parents of young children and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy are invited to call 309-463-3371 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

