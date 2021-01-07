New AVP, Mortgage Banker for First Community Mortgage in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Worthington-based Eric Holmes Assistant Vice President. He has 25 years' experience in the mortgage industry and can originate mortgages for consumers in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country.

Eric Holmes - First Community Mortgage

"Eric has a great depth of experience, focusing on home lending for first-time buyers and self-employed individuals, and especially enjoys solving challenging loan scenarios," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "It's to his credit that those challenging cases are often referred to him by Realtors, financial planners and CPAs to help their borrowers increase cash flow, reduce expenses and save for college or retirement."

Holmes serves on the Board of the Columbus Mortgage Bankers Association and is Chair of the CMBA's Ethics Committee. He also is a founding member of the Community Lenders of Central Ohio, a select group of experienced and knowledgeable mortgage lenders who work together to find lending solutions for borrowers and referral partners that might need help with a particularly challenging or unique financing scenario.

"My clients trust me to provide them with honest answers and straight advice on mortgages," Holmes says, "and I'm fortunate to have many Realtors, Financial Planners and CPAs who entrust me with their own clients and serve them in the same way."

Away from work, the Ohio State University graduate is an avid golfer and hockey fan (an original Columbus Blue Jackets season ticket holder) and enjoys building an ice rink every winter in his backyard for his son who plays both travel hockey and baseball. The Worthington native resides there with his wife and they are members of LifePoint Church.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded over $3 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

Based in the Columbus area, Eric Holmes (NMLS# 712884) can be reached at 614-361-5729 or [email protected].

