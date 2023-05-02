NEW AYLO IMAGING CENTER OPENS IN LOCUST GROVE TO DELIVER A BETTER TYPE OF HEALTHCARE

LOCUST GROVE, Ga., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mission to redefine healthcare is the cornerstone of what has built Aylo Health into a rapidly growing, patient-centric practice with 14 locations around South Metro Atlanta. Aylo identified a need for their patients to have more readily accessible options when it came to critical imaging, including mammograms, DEXA bone density scans, ultrasounds and echocardiograms.

Aylo Health – Imaging at Locust Grove will offer licensed technologists and highly skilled staff working together to deliver the highest quality outpatient imaging services. These services include mammograms, DEXA bone density scans, ultrasounds and echocardiograms.

"For years, both Henry County and the city of Locust Grove have experienced remarkable growth. When you have a population that grows so quickly, critical infrastructure and the services needed to adequately serve the people in the community are still developing" Tim Reichert, Aylo's Vice President of Marketing explained.

Serving the community in Henry County is important to Aylo as it is where they first put down roots with their original practice as Eagles Landing Health. In August of 2022, the family medicine provider announced a rebranding from Eagles Landing Health to Aylo Health. Today Aylo continues to grow to meet more of their patients' healthcare needs with an integrated network of services. The new imaging Center at Locust Grove is a critical part of the mission from this forward-thinking healthcare team.

"Aylo is happy to deliver the dedicated care close to home that our patients deserve" commented Reichert.

For more information on Aylo Health and Aylo Health – Imaging at Locust Grove visit them online at aylohealth.com.

