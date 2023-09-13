New Batch Release Application for Life Sciences Manufacturing to Speed Time-to-Market and Reduce Cost

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, North America -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault Batch Release, a new cloud application that will enable faster, more confident GMP release and market-ship decisions. Vault Batch Release addresses increased manufacturing and supply chain complexity by streamlining the aggregation and review of data and content while simplifying collaboration with external partners.

"Veeva Vault Batch Release will offer an automated, end-to-end solution for an underserved, complex process with compliance and cost risk," said Mike Jovanis, vice president of quality and manufacturing at Veeva. "Veeva Vault Quality and Vault RIM applications provide a unique foundation to accelerate batch release and market-ship decisions while driving consistency and transparency."

Vault Batch Release will bring together data and content across QMS, LIMS, ERP, and regulatory systems for real-time visibility into batch release status. The application will be tightly integrated with and require Veeva Vault QMS and delivers the fastest time to value when used with Veeva Vault LIMS and Veeva Vault RIM. It also offers the flexibility for use with other third-party LIMS and regulatory solutions. By connecting systems and automating data aggregation, reviews, and traceability, Vault Batch Release can improve efficiency and speed time to market.

"Our purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity requires continued modernization of quality and manufacturing systems and processes," said Vanessa Briand, digital and data solutions quality head at Haleon. "A digitalized and automated batch release solution will help us deliver products to our customers consistently, quickly, and efficiently."

Vault Batch Release will be part of Veeva Vault Quality, a platform unifying quality assurance, quality control, and training to reduce cycle time, increase operational efficiency, and improve usability. The application is planned for availability in the second half of 2024. To learn more about Vault Batch Release, visit veeva.com/VaultBatchRelease.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services, including certain of our new solutions and applications that are still under development or not generally available. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results, availability, and any future events relating to these products and services could differ materially from those anticipated or provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 38 and 39), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

