New Battle-Action RPG "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle" Launches Today, August 24

TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the battle-action RPG "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle" (hereinafter referred to as DanChro), jointly developed with Aiming Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Tadashi Shiiba, hereinafter referred to as "Aiming"), has been launched today, Thursday, August 24, 2023. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

This title will be distributed worldwide across 81 countries and regions including Japan in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean.

Download Here

App Store (iOS)
https://apps.apple.com/app/id6446307783

Google Play (Android)
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aiming.danmachi.danchro.global

For further details regarding this title, please refer to the News Release from the distributor of DanChro, Aiming.

Aiming News Release
https://aiming-inc.com/en/news/

"DanChro" Official Website
https://www.danmachi-danchro.com/en/

About "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?"

The series has printed a total of over 15 million copies, and the anime series has run over 4 seasons along with side stories and a movie. As of 2023, multiple projects are underway to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original series. "DanChro" has been announced as one of those projects.

Synopsis:
In the Labyrinth City Orario…
With a thirst for the unknown, honor, and—more than anything else—romance with cute girls, a boy named Bell arrived at Orario. A city with an underground labyrinth called a "Dungeon".
The story begins with him meeting a small Goddess, Hestia. A fateful encounter between a boy who wishes to be an adventurer, yet was turned away by every Familia, and a Goddess with no members to her Familia at all.
The path of this "Familia Myth" is walked by a boy, and inscribed by a Goddess.

TV Anime "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" Official Website (JP):
https://danmachi.com/

DanMachi Anime Series Official X (JP):
@danmachi_anime (https://twitter.com/danmachi_anime)

About "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle"

"DanChro" is the newest addition to the series. It is a battle-action RPG that allows players to experience the "DanMachi" story and renowned battles for themselves with characters depicted with anime-like 3D graphics. Beginning with special skills shown in the series, players can enjoy a variety of attacks and techniques, as well as exhilarating and evasive actions in the simple yet immersive "battles" that take place in the game. Set out on an adventure with a party customized to individual preferences using multiple character development combinations such as "Adventurers", "Assists", and "Scene Cards". Experience a variety of game modes, from a battle royale where everyone is the enemy, to autoplay battles in the "Arena" where team competition is the key to victory. Join beloved characters such as Bell and Hestia in overcoming the Dungeon.

Overview of "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle"

Platform: iOS /Android™
Genre: Battle-Action RPG
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.danmachi-danchro.com/en/
Official X Account: https://twitter.com/danchro_en
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/danmachi-danchro
Copyright: ©Fujino Omori-SB Creative Corp./Danmachi4 Project

Download Here:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6446307783

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aiming.danmachi.danchro.global

SOURCE KLab Inc.

