New Below-the-Belt Trimmer from Wahl Takes Fear Head-on

STERLING, Ill., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a brave new world for the millions of men who dread the potential pain of pruning their pubis. According to a new survey from men's grooming leader Wahl, more than half of the 66% of men who groom below the belt are fearful of injury. To combat this, Wahl has introduced the new and improved Manscaper®, the safest, most advanced below-the-belt trimmer on the market, to help guys with this hairy (and scary) situation.

Fear Runs Deep (Down)

Men want the best equipment when working on their equipment, so watch as the Wahl Manscaper® is put to the test. What makes it better? One word, safety. Wahl tapped a century’s worth of industry expertise to introduce the category’s first 100% safe below-the-belt grooming tool. The Wahl Manscaper®’s integrated protection system prevents injuries, promising guys — No Nicks. No Cuts. No Fear. Wahl takes the fear out of groin grooming with the new Wahl Manscaper® — the safest, most advanced below-the-belt trimmer on the market.

For the majority of men, grooming the hair down there means sweating out what should be a routine, fear-free experience. Why? Until now, injury has been part of the game; in fact, Wahl's survey found that 61% of men have experienced a nick or cut while trimming down there.

A wary 22% of men said they'd rather go to the dentist than groom their groin. And for some, the dread even outweighs their fear of clowns. While Wahl may not be able to banish Bozo from your brain, thankfully there's one less thing to be afraid of with the launch of the new Wahl Manscaper®.

"We tapped a century's worth of industry expertise to introduce the category's first 100% safe below-the-belt grooming tool," explains Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "This trimmer's integrated protection system prevents injuries, promising guys 'No Nicks. No Cuts. No Fear.'"

What makes the Wahl Manscaper® different?

When it comes to safety, nothing on the market can compete with the Wahl Manscaper®. Men want the best equipment when working on their equipment, so Wahl spent years of research and development to address every comfort concern, including the following unique features:

A wrap-around safety guard eliminates snag points, and combined with its rounded edges, the potential for nicks and cuts is eliminated. The other guys' guard has gaps that allow for snagging, and sharp teeth that poke your valuables.

eliminates snag points, and combined with its rounded edges, the potential for nicks and cuts is eliminated. The other guys' guard has gaps that allow for snagging, and sharp teeth that poke your valuables. There's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to trimming down under, so the Manscaper®'s adjustable dial offers 20 different cutting lengths.

offers 20 different cutting lengths. Wahl's patented finely-ground stainless-steel blades stay sharp for years, ensuring guys will never hit a painful snag when trimming their terrain.

stay sharp for years, ensuring guys will never hit a painful snag when trimming their terrain. Guys know staying power is important, so the Manscaper® has lithium-ion technology that runs an industry-best 100 hours ; plus a fuel gauge that indicates how much run time is left.

; plus a fuel gauge that indicates how much run time is left. Fully waterproof, the trimmer can also be used in the shower and easily rinsed clean.

The new Wahl Manscaper® has a MSRP of $49.99, and is currently available at WahlUSA.com or Walmart.com. For more information about the Wahl Manscaper®, or for grooming tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Editor's Note: The methodology of the research involved an online survey conducted within the United States by SurveyMonkey on behalf of Wahl Clipper Corporation from Feb. 2-3, 2021. Survey results based on responses from 1,009 men ages 18-65.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 102nd anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crossed its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

The Wahl Manscaper® is a registered trademark of Wahl Clipper Corporation. All rights reserved.

Download Product Images and Videos:

https://cloudmke.hoffmanyork.com/url/nimrhptuvgepj2zb

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation