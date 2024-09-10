New Benefit Reduces Family Care Costs for Meijer Team Members

Benefit helps team members and their families save hundreds of dollars a year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cost of childcare continues to strain families financially, Midwest retailer Meijer is helping lessen that burden on its team members by offering new care options that could help them save hundreds of dollars each year. The benefit was developed to meet the needs of all families and encompasses care for children, adult dependents, and elderly family members.

All of the more than 70,000 Meijer team members are eligible for the care benefit from day one of their employment. The benefit can be used in one of two ways:

Personal Network Option: Team members who prefer to use a care provider from their personal network are eligible to have 10 percent of their care costs reimbursed, regardless of whether that care is for a child, adult dependent, or elderly family member. For full-time team members, that means a reimbursement of up to $100 a month or $1,200 a year for each individual receiving care, and for part-time team members, that equates to up to $50 a month or $600 a year for each individual receiving care.





"As a working mom with two kids, I'm all too familiar with the challenges of childcare," said Michelle Hall, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resource Officer. "Although my kids are getting older and more independent, I remember the stress of having two kids in daycare. We want to lessen that stress, so we're pleased to offer this new benefit with flexible options to help our team members save hundreds of dollars on care each year."

Sean Sondreal, Learning Care Group's Chief Business Development Officer, added: "We are excited to partner with Meijer to offer a customized care solution. By subsidizing part of the tuition, Meijer is ensuring their employees have access to affordable, high-quality care."

Meijer team members are eligible to receive a variety of benefits, including weekly pay, team member discounts, and flexible scheduling. The retailer also heavily invests in the success of its team members, offering career advancement opportunities, free college education, paid parental leave, access to multiple health insurance options, and the option for 401(k) retirement contributions.

As a result of these efforts and other initiatives, Meijer was recently recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the sixth consecutive year. The Great Place to Work® certification recognizes employers for creating outstanding employee experiences based on responses to The Trust Index Survey ™, an organization-wide assessment of culture. This survey measures employee feedback across organizational culture, credibility, fairness, respect, camaraderie, and pride.

For those interested in working at Meijer or more information on Meijer benefits, please visit www.jobs.meijer.com.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com .

