New Benefits & Financial Services Joins Forces with Integrity to Offer Innovative Insurtech Solutions for Agents to Better Serve Their Clients

Treating seniors and veterans with respect and compassion is paramount for New Benefits & Financial Services. Under Foney's leadership, New Benefits & Financial Services has rapidly grown to become one of the most respected IMOs in the greater Chicago area, serving thousands of seniors often in underserved markets. With a team mentality and a commitment to building trust within their community, Foney and his agents come together to educate consumers about Medicare resources and connect them to the best plan for their needs.

"Everett is a leader with a servant's heart who is compelled to protect the health of those in his community — he has the utmost love and compassion for the communities he serves and a talent for bringing out the best in those around him," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The New Benefits & Financial Services team have built an indisputable reputation for acting with integrity in all situations, which makes them entirely the type of leaders Integrity was built to support. Now, Everett and his team can take full advantage of Integrity's groundbreaking technology and comprehensive resources to augment the way they serve and connect with their clients more holistically. New Benefits & Financial Services will be an amazing asset to the Integrity family and we welcome Everett and his team!"

"It's our privilege to help those we serve navigate Medicare and find a plan and services that improve their quality of life," explained Everett Foney, President of New Benefits & Financial Services. "Integrity and New Benefits & Financial Services are aligned in our vision of helping seniors gain peace of mind and retire with dignity. A partnership with Integrity offers us access to more innovative technology and stronger systems so we can better fulfill that mission and grow more strategically. We are especially excited to more efficiently serve our clients by implementing MedicareCENTER with its incredible Ask Integrity features that help us provide even better personalized service. Its streamlined system helps us reach clients wherever they are and allows our agents to easily manage specific client needs. This partnership provides a strong foundation for years of sustained growth — it's the opportunity of a lifetime."

Integrity's platform of technology, resources and products is designed to increase agent productivity and help them create and sustain deeper relationships with those they serve. Using the Integrity suite of services, agents can benefit from MedicareCENTER, which offers agents instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities in an expansive, fully compliant environment, and LeadCENTER, which drives real time actionable leads for agents. The Integrity platform further supports partners by offering access to its world-class advertising and marketing capabilities, insightful data and analytics and cutting-edge product innovation.

The Integrity partner network of industry icons are uniting to help Americans plan for the good days ahead. With a common purpose and fully aligned values, these leaders are collaborating to refine insurance and financial service processes in order to streamline the experience for all stakeholders. The result is optimized, holistic solutions that better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans.

For more information about New Benefits & Financial Services' decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/NBFS.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About New Benefits & Financial Services

Located outside of Chicago, Illinois, New Benefits & Financial Services ("NBFS") was founded with the goal of helping seniors and veterans nationwide with life insurance, Medicare, supplemental and retirement planning services. The agency has since become renowned for using grassroots and virtual marketing strategies to better reach clients and clinics in the areas it serves. With a strong team of licensed and experienced agents serving as powerful advocates for the senior and veteran communities, NBFS provides clients with best-in-class service, education and personalized support. For more information, visit www.retiredandhealthy.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC